Wednesday Word

It stands at a harbor, as a visual reminder to all who see it. Its message has been the same throughout the years. “All who come are welcomed, and wanted.” Those who see it for what it is, Know what they must do. The selfish will look Away from it, but those ready to give their lives are dawn by it’s beauty. It was fashioned by the hand of man, for whom it stands. In its shadow, History is both Fulfilled, and Forecast. Its glory finds a different weight for each soul that comes under it, but all who take up its invitation find freedom. Man, Woman, Boy or Girl. Rich, Poor, Old or Young. Black, White, Yellow or Red. All are offered the Same Opportunity.

You may think it’s a certain Green “Lady”, but instead, it is a Fulfilled Promise, inscribed on Two Beams of Wood.

The words of a song describe it best: “I’m so glad to be called a Christian… To be named with the ransomed and whole… As the Statue liberates the citizen, So the cross liberates the soul.” “Oh the cross is my Statue of Liberty… It was there that my soul was set free… Unashamed, I’ll proclaim that a rugged cross… Is my Statue of Liberty!”

On This Day – the Annual Reminder of Our Country’s Liberty – let those of us who have taken up Our Cross be reminded of the REAL LIBERTY that Was – and, Is – Continually Given to Us by the Great and Mighty CREATOR, JESUS CHRIST!