Wednesday Word

Today my father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Joretta Davis, are celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary! I pray that God would let Tony and me live to see that many years with the closeness of love his parents have and continue to show for each other. Their love is so strong that they still hold hands when they go out in public together. A few months ago, Joretta lost her driver’s license just because she and Bob were walking into the DMV holding hands. The DMV took her license on the spot saying he was helping her to walk! Clearly, it was very upsetting to her as she had gone way before her birthday to renew them, so her license was still good. After trying to talk to them, she had to get her doctor to write a letter stating she is very capable of driving. The lesson from this is to show how wrong judging someone without knowing them personally or their circumstances can be taken. She did get her license back and is a very happy lady once again! Tony and I want to wish the two of them a Happy Anniversary and pray for many more years of their strong love for each other yet to come!

“Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn and you will not be condemned. Forgive and you will be forgiven.” Luke 6:37