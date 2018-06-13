Wednesday Word

Ever have a nightmare-dream your house is flooding, only to be awakened by a drip onto your face and a flood of water from the floor above? Last Thursday morning at 5:15 something a little different but just as un-nerving happened as I was suddenly awakened from my dream sleep with a text –and then “THE call” from Wally. The usually cool Wally in his most distressed tone of voice asked, “How do I turn off the water to the station? We are flooding from upstairs!” He went on to explain what was happening as I was putting on my pants to head out. I grabbed some towels, a roll of plastic and arrived on the scene at about 5:30. It’s hard to believe 3 inches of flood water could come from one little ruptured pipe in the wall behind the upstairs water heater. If you haven’t seen them, check out the pictures and video on the WBFJ Facebook page and you will get a feel for the last few days at WBFJ. Thanks to Servepro North for being quick on the draw to begin the massive cleanup. Thanks to Gwyn Services for stopping the flow so we could flush again. Thanks to our staff for keeping a cool head. Thanks to the Father the water only flowed for an hour or so. And thanks to you for all the encouragement! That’s what I love about “family”–we are here to encourage each other. Once our pictures hit Facebook, you came you came to our side with your encouraging words. We have been with each other during heart attacks, strokes, cancer, depression, childbirth, family deaths and a thousand other things as family. More than ever we are reminded that “the Family Station” is you and us sharing life’s ups and downs. Thank you for being a part of the family! Pray for us. We have a new production board to replace the flooded one, 3 storage units in the parking lot, a mobile office unit on the way and a month of rebuilding. Most things insurance will cover but several expenses we will be responsible for. The office is up-side-down but we are so thankful, on-air service to you and our families goes on as usual. – PAPA JOHN