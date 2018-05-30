Wednesday Word

Unarguably the greatest golfer of all time is Jack Nicklaus. During his 30+ year career the “Golden Bear” won a record 18 major championships, far more than anyone else. Yet every year before he set out on tour, he would call his good friend and golf coach Jack Grout. They would spend time going over the fundamentals and mechanics of Jack’s golf swing and all the little things that mattered during tournament play. I find it interesting that with all the success Jack Nicklaus had, he would find it important and maybe even necessary to call his coach for a lesson. Nicklaus could’ve easily felt like he didn’t need to go over the things he had crafted so well that produced such a successful career, however he knew the importance of the fundamentals and highly respected the golf wisdom of Jack Grout; the only golf coach Nicklaus ever had.

You know our relationship with God is much like this. God has given us His word (a road map if you will) to go over the fundamentals and mechanics on how to not only live a Christian life, but stay the course and walk in the light. You may have served the Lord for many, many years, but it never hurts to go back and reread a scripture verse and/or examine a particular area of your life that will help you live in the fullness that God has provided for each of us. Let me encourage you to take inventory of your own spiritual life and see if you need to give grace, love, forgiveness and mercy with compassion where it is needed. Through Christ we are all winners far beyond any golf championship!

But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin. (1 John 1:7)

Kurt