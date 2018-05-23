Wednesday Word

Isaiah 53:5 – “But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.”

Life is interesting…sometimes you can be truckin’ along just fine, and then something happens that rocks your world.

That’s what happened to me one month ago this morning. I woke up in the middle of the night to get a drink of water and immediately noticed something was wrong. I had no balance and could hardly walk. As I began to talk to myself (which I often do!), I immediately noticed I was slurring my words. Then it hit me…oh no, I’ve had a stroke.

I’d called in sick the day before because I was sick on my stomach and felt very weak. I thought perhaps I had a bug or even food poisoning…but a stroke? No way.

When I got to the hospital they confirmed it was in fact a stroke. They also said it may be 3 months before I’d recover. No way, I thought. I’ll go to work in a wheelchair, but please God at least restore my speech.

The next day our station owner Phil and his friend Ron came to see me. I remember telling them I thought God had given me this stroke as a wake-up call because He saw something far worse down the road. Then Ron began to share scripture with me which said God was a healer and didn’t give us illness and disease. That was the work of the enemy and had begun with the fall in the Garden of Eden. One of the verses they shared with me was Isaiah 53:5. They told me Christ had not just died on the cross for my salvation but for my healing as well. Then the big question…”Will you agree with the Lord for your healing from your stroke?” Phil added another question he’d written down the night before…”When (not if) the Lord heals you, will you tell others about it?” I’ve never in my life taken 2 questions more seriously. Yes and yes, I said with tears in my eyes.

Then they prayed over me. The next morning (Friday), I’m telling you I began to notice some improvement. That afternoon I was transferred to rehab, where I spent the next 2 weeks. I did my part by working hard; continuing to believe and agree with God He was healing me. I was released on Friday, May 11 and spent the next week with my daughter and family.

By the time I left to come home last Thursday I was walking a mile a day and my speech was continuing to improve. On Monday I went back on the radio…I even drove myself to work! Today I’m living proof God is still in the healing business. To God be the glory, great things He has done (and still does!). Amen.