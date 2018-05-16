Search
Tonia CornettMay 16, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Life is busy and if we are not careful things in life like social status, worrying about what people think about you, what kind of car you drive, is your child in “Brand Name” clothes, etc. will dictate what we focus on and do.  Often times when we let this happen it leads us away from God and the priorities he desires for us to have. Are you asking yourself “What would God have as my priority”?  I asked myself the same thing.  First what does Priority mean?  A priority is something that is important to us, something that we care about. If something is important to us, then we will show that by our deeds. For instance, the Bible tells us that if our faith is truly important to us, we will demonstrate that in our works. Is your priority food, going to practice, working out, or going to the new Star Wars movie that just came out? Are you spending time in the Word?  Are you talking with Jesus?  Are you discipling? Are you putting family first?   It’s really this simple: 1st- God 2nd- Family; Spouse, Children, Parents etc. 3rd- Church; not going to church but serving the church 4th- Work   Do you have your priorities in the right order?  If not ask God to help you get them right. “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.  Matthew 6:33  “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.  Luke 12:34 ~Tonia~

