Wednesday Word

“It’s not how much money we make that ultimately makes us happy between nine and five.

It’s whether or not our work fulfills us…”

–Malcolm Gladwell; writer, speaker and deep thinker

Graduation day.

A day of endings and beginnings. A time of transition. Opportunities of hope. And a scary look into the unknown…

Many students are constantly being asked: What are you going to do after school? I guess some kids actually know what they ‘want to be when they grow up’. The rest of us are STILL trying to figure this work thing out. As my wife and I prepare to ‘graduate’ our youngest (Mariah), here are a few nuggets of wisdom that we have shared with our girls about this thing called life.

*Do what you LOVE…

What are your passions? Music, writing, dancing, acting, fixing things, working with people, ministry, serving. What do you spend time doing, contemplating or day dreaming over?

*Understand what you DISLIKE to do…

If you hate numbers, being an accountant or a bank teller could be torture.

*Lists…

Make a list (or 5) of things that you LIKE to do, such as hobbies or interests. One or more of these passions can evolve into a money making job (or even a part time money maker).

*Life is a journey…

Please, don’t stress out. Patience is a virtue when it comes to careers. Getting a job to pay the bills is kinda a necessity. It may take time to latch onto your life’s calling!

One quote that has resonated with me, “If you enjoy what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life…”

More importantly, what does God’s Word instruct us to do when it comes to work? Well a lot.

“Whatever you do, do it from the heart, as something done for the Lord and not for people…”

Colossians 3:23

Just for fun: What jobs did these celebrities start out doing?

*Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, for example, went from washing dishes to walking on the moon in three moves.

*Stephen Colbert worked in construction, then as a bus boy, cafeteria server, waiter, library data entry and futon salesman…before becoming a late night talk show host.

*And before writing music and prose for the hit musical Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda worked the cash register at McDonald’s…

“I thought I was going to be a lawyer, but I had my first baby and that sort of derailed the plan…” -Anita Renfro, Christian comedian, pastor’s wife, mom…

Keep in mind, though, that everyone has to start somewhere. And, often, that “somewhere” is ‘babysitting’ the rambunctious toddler down the street. Check out the list of 20 Most common first jobs from Monster.com on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.monster.com/career-advice/article/firstsevenjobs-hashtag-best-of-0816