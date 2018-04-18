Wednesday Word

A year ago today – I became a grandfather! In fact, the entire last year has been a wonderful celebration – nothing like it. Apart from pictures, stories and special moments, there is something else I have taken away from the past twelve months.

Solomon – What you have taught me little man is a first glance

of what should have been a reminder all along. We know that children are a blessing and a gift from God (Ps 127:3-5). We know that building and growing our families is part of His plan (Gen 1:28, Prov 22:6). Until this past year, it never dawned on me that this is another way that God is inviting us to bring more souls into salvation under the covering of His blood. Not just thru evangelism, discipleship and missions – but every time a child enters this world, the scope of His sacrifice is extended that much further…and that’s okay with Him. In fact, that’s how He wants it, how He designed it. That amazes me! Maybe this is a glimpse of that “never ending, all consuming love” we like to sing about.

I am excited that the timing of this birthday will always be

somewhat close to Easter. God’s grace, mercy and love can always

stretch….that much further.

Happy Birthday Solomon Ellis Decker. Thanks for serving as

a constant reminder of the Greatest Love of All…