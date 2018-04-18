Search
Wally DeckerApr 18, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday Word

A year ago today – I became a grandfather!  In fact, the entire last year has been a wonderful celebration – nothing like it.  Apart from pictures, stories and special moments, there is something else I have taken away from the past twelve months.

Solomon – What you have taught me little man is a first glance
of what should have been a reminder all along.  We know that children are a blessing and a gift from God (Ps 127:3-5). We know that building and growing our families is part of His plan (Gen 1:28, Prov 22:6).  Until this past year, it never dawned on me that this is another way that God is inviting us to bring more souls into salvation under the covering of His blood. Not just thru evangelism, discipleship and missions – but every time a child enters this world, the scope of His sacrifice is extended that much further…and that’s okay with Him.  In fact, that’s how He wants it, how He designed it. That amazes me! Maybe this is a glimpse of that “never ending, all consuming love” we like to sing about.

I am excited that the timing of this birthday will always be
somewhat close to Easter.  God’s grace, mercy and love can always
stretch….that much further.

Happy Birthday Solomon Ellis Decker.  Thanks for serving as
a constant reminder of the Greatest Love of All…

  • WALLY  (aka Pops)
Wally Decker

Previous PostGood Samaritans onboard that 'nightmare' Southwest flight
