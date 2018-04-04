Wednesday Word

For the past few years I have been participating in the season of Lent. That means giving up something that I really love for 40 days. Normally, I give up sweets, but this year I went a little further and added starches, such as; pasta, bread and potatoes. I have lost quite a few pounds and it hasn’t been hard at all, especially thinking of ALL He went through for me. Every time I look at something that I would love to eat, it would remind me of how easy I have life without a little compared to what Christ went through giving up His life, His all. It would make me think of all the pain and suffering that He went through just for me, so I knew I could do this for Him. One day I was eating some trail mix that had m&m’s in it, of course picking out the m&m’s. I thought I had gotten them all out, but when I put what was in my hand into my mouth, I clamped down on an m&m. For just a moment, I thought, what is one m&m. Then I thought again of my commitment and spit it all out. This is how serious I have been for my Jesus! He is so faithful and good to me in so many ways that are not deserved!!! I thank Him every day for all that He does for me and those around me, for another day of breath that is not promised.

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?” John 11:25-26