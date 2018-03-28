Search
Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersMar 28, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday Word

January 8, it happened… I didn’t realize at the time what was unfolding; but here’s the rest of the three month on-going story.

 It’s the NCAA Football Championship between Alabama & Georgia and I was pulling for the Bulldogs, not because I like them, but just didn’t want the Crimson Tide to win another championship. Anyway, to my dislike Alabama won in overtime with backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and after the game, he immediately gave praise to God and I thought, okay God I get it.

 About a month later, it was the Super Bowl and the underdog Philadelphia Eagles upset the mighty New England Patriots and after the game, Super Bowl MVP and backup quarterback Nick Folds gives glory to God, apparently the Eagles have had season-long spiritual revival and this was just the icing on the cake for them. God is up to something.

 

Two weeks later Austin Dillon leads one lap, the last won to win the Daytona 500 and yep, you guess it, he gave God the recognition. See a pattern here? Well there’s more…

 March Madness begins and an unlikely foe, Loyola of Chicago makes it all the way to the final four. Immediately after the game, head coach Porter Moser says “God made this happened.” He went on to give God more of the praise for the team’s accomplishments. 

 Bottom line here is that one way or the other, God is going to get His word out and be glorified through it. Oh, and during this three month time, Dr. Billy Graham passed away and for about a week the gospel was getting a high-level exposure on several major networks like never before. God is (and still is) up to something…

 

To God be the Glory!!

Kurt

 

Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

