Wednesday Word

Judy and I often watch “makeover” programs on TV as an alternative to round-the-clock news reruns. “What Not to Wear” is one we like. We have seen all episodes twice or more but still get drawn in when we are surfing the channels.

There is one common factor I have noticed on many of the episodes. In the beginning the “victim” gets new clothes but often rejects them or thinks they don’t look good on them. They want to hang onto their old comfortable “rags”. Sometimes they total rebel and want to go home!

But mid-stream something happens. The hosts have a heart-to-heart about the inner person under the clothes and then comes the attitude change. And after a new hairdo and correct makeup, suddenly the transformation becomes apparent. For the first time ever, they feel beautiful and are ready to take on the world!

Maybe we can learn something here. Often we too like to hold on to our old comfortable “filthy rags” because we still may have a heart issue. When a true heart change comes, an attitude change also happens. That’s when we begin to start cooperating with the Father’s plan– replacing the old with the new.

Sometimes this is all slow coming, but we can still take comfort in the scripture, “If any man (person) is in Christ, he is a new creation. Old things are passed away—behold all things are become (are becoming) new”. Hang in there. Change is a coming!