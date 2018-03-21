Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillMar 21, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Judy and I often watch “makeover” programs on TV as an alternative to round-the-clock news reruns. “What Not to Wear” is one we like.  We have seen all episodes twice or more but still get drawn in when we are surfing the channels.

There is one common factor I have noticed on many of the episodes. In the beginning the “victim” gets new clothes but often rejects them or thinks they don’t look good on them. They want to hang onto their old comfortable “rags”. Sometimes they total rebel and want to go home!

But mid-stream something happens. The hosts have a heart-to-heart about the inner person under the clothes and then comes the attitude change. And after a new hairdo and correct makeup, suddenly the transformation becomes apparent. For the first time ever, they feel beautiful and are ready to take on the world!

Maybe we can learn something here. Often we too like to hold on to our old comfortable “filthy rags” because we still may have a heart issue. When a true heart change comes, an attitude change also happens. That’s when we begin to start cooperating with the Father’s plan– replacing the old with the new.

Sometimes this is all slow coming, but we can still take comfort in the scripture, “If any man (person) is in Christ, he is a new creation. Old things are passed away—behold all things are become (are becoming) new”. Hang in there. Change is a coming!

  • PAPA JOHN
John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

Previous PostPolice chases: The little known risk of Hot Pursuit
John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

National Poison Prevention Week

Verne HillMar 21, 2018

Sunday @ 5: March 25, 2018

Verne HillMar 21, 2018

Police chases: The little known risk of Hot Pursuit

Verne HillMar 21, 2018

Community Events

Mar
21
Wed
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
Mar 21 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.724.7875  x1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
5:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Mar 21 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration fee: $109 (per family) http://www.fpu.com/1050977 336.793.6124 Childcare available
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Mar 21 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 14-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
7:00 pm “Hope & Worship” Celebration!! @ Triad Adventist Fellowship (Greensboro)
“Hope & Worship” Celebration!! @ Triad Adventist Fellowship (Greensboro)
Mar 21 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Hope & Worship Celebration is an 8-day event. It is FREE, however registration is recommended: http://www.helphopehere.com Here is the artists scheduled for each night: 3/17 – Mark Schultz 3/18 – Jaci Velasquez 3/19 –[...]
7:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Mar 21 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Financial Peace University is a 10-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” 336.406.9955 https://fpu.com/1060742  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes