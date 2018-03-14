Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettMar 14, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Be the Light Over my lifespan I’ve been told I’m loud; too talkative; too social; too outgoing; too much to handle. You know that type of person right, or maybe you are a lot like that yourself.  Some people you come across in your life will not be able to handle you.  Don’t let those people be your light dimmer.  Other people’s perception of you shouldn’t matter to you. This is why “They simply cannot handle your light”.   Your 150watts of Jesus’s light will be too much for some people.  Every time you come across someone that cannot handle your light; you know the ones that tell you to “tone it down”.  Don’t let them be your dream snatchers, your vision busters and please don’t be mad at them they can only love you at the capacity they can love themselves. All those times in your life – the stuff you’ve been through, the difficult situation you came through, the loss of someone close to you, everything you’ve set through, the loss of a job, everything you have rose above, all the thing you’ve cried through, everything that you have prayed through, this is what has shaped you to who you are today. All these things are preparing you for the next phase of life. Stop toning Jesus light down – your light is meant to shine.   You are going to find people that can’t handle your light but don’t you dare dim your light.  As the light of Jesus gets brighter inside of you, it’s going to disrupt the Devil and his plans.  Hold tight to the Word of the Lord, let your light shine and bring glory to the Lord where it is needed and wanted the most. “Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven” Matthew 5:16a

  • TONIA
Tonia Cornett

Tonia Cornett

Co-Host, Your Family-Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Tonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's Bio

MON-FRI 6A-10A
tonia@wbfj.fm
Tonia Cornett

Latest posts by Tonia Cornett (see all)

Tonia Cornett

Tonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's Bio MON-FRI 6A-10A tonia@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Today is ‘Pi’ Day 3.14. Food deals…

Verne HillMar 14, 2018

National School Walkout: Prayer will be the focus of one school

Verne HillMar 14, 2018

National School Walkout – Experts weigh in

Verne HillMar 14, 2018

Community Events

Mar
15
Thu
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
Mar 15 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.724.7875  x1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
all-day Cooperative Baptist Fellowship N... @ Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Cooperative Baptist Fellowship N... @ Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Mar 15 – Mar 17 all-day
The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of NC Conference is a three-day event. Here is the schedule… March 15 (1-5pm) – Leadership Institute featuring scientist Matt Bloom from the University of Notre Dame. (7:30pm) – Tunes &[...]
7:00 pm “Acts of the Word” w/ Marquis La... @ Life Community Church (Greensboro)
“Acts of the Word” w/ Marquis La... @ Life Community Church (Greensboro)
Mar 15 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Marquis Laughlin is an actor who does word dramatization of the Bible. 3/15 – Genesis 3/16 & 3/17 – Gospel of John Cost: $10.00 (adults) / $5.00 (children) / $30 (family) https://cefgga.org/2017/12/21/the-bible-like-youve-never-experienced-it-before/ 336.645.8877 Presented by Child[...]
7:00 pm GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
Mar 15 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.983.5252  x1001 Childcare Provided
7:15 pm “Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
“Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
Mar 15 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
This is a monthly Christ-centered support group meeting where recovering addicts help addicts to overcome their addiction. 336-244-8273 or email at pastorjonathan74@yahoo.com Sponsored by City of Refuge Community Church
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes