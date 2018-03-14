Wednesday Word

Be the Light Over my lifespan I’ve been told I’m loud; too talkative; too social; too outgoing; too much to handle. You know that type of person right, or maybe you are a lot like that yourself. Some people you come across in your life will not be able to handle you. Don’t let those people be your light dimmer. Other people’s perception of you shouldn’t matter to you. This is why “They simply cannot handle your light”. Your 150watts of Jesus’s light will be too much for some people. Every time you come across someone that cannot handle your light; you know the ones that tell you to “tone it down”. Don’t let them be your dream snatchers, your vision busters and please don’t be mad at them they can only love you at the capacity they can love themselves. All those times in your life – the stuff you’ve been through, the difficult situation you came through, the loss of someone close to you, everything you’ve set through, the loss of a job, everything you have rose above, all the thing you’ve cried through, everything that you have prayed through, this is what has shaped you to who you are today. All these things are preparing you for the next phase of life. Stop toning Jesus light down – your light is meant to shine. You are going to find people that can’t handle your light but don’t you dare dim your light. As the light of Jesus gets brighter inside of you, it’s going to disrupt the Devil and his plans. Hold tight to the Word of the Lord, let your light shine and bring glory to the Lord where it is needed and wanted the most. “Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven” Matthew 5:16a

TONIA