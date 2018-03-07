Wednesday Word

Remember when Life was just, well… Simpler? Christianity is actually Still that way… Simple, I mean. For instance…

In Matthew 7:1-2, JESUS Says…

1] Judge not, that ye be not judged.

2] For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.”

Philippians 4:8 says…

8] Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

And, in John 3:16-17, JESUS Says…

16] For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

17] For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”

In a Nutshell…

STOP JUDGING…

START THINKING RIGHT…

START LOVING…

STOP CONDEMNING…

My Grandmother used to ask…

“Do I Need To Draw You A Picture?”

So… With That In Mind…

PICTURE JESUS… ON THE CROSS!

You See? Now, isn’t that simple?