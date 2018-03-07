Wednesday Word

Remember when Life was just, well… Simpler? Christianity is actually Still that way… Simple, I mean. For instance…
In Matthew 7:1-2, JESUS Says…
1] Judge not, that ye be not judged.
2] For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.”
Philippians 4:8 says…
8] Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
And, in John 3:16-17, JESUS Says…
16] For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
17] For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”
In a Nutshell…
STOP JUDGING…
START THINKING RIGHT…
START LOVING…
STOP CONDEMNING…
My Grandmother used to ask…
“Do I Need To Draw You A Picture?”
So… With That In Mind…
PICTURE JESUS… ON THE CROSS!
You See? Now, isn’t that simple?
- TRACY
Wally Decker
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
