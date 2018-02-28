Wednesday Word

“Too much Billy Graham…”

Our loss and heaven’s gain. Just before 8:30am on February 21, 2018 – a Wednesday morning – our mobile devices started popping up alerts of the passing of Reverend Billy Graham at age 99. A humble, country boy from Charlotte that surrendered his life and allegiance to Jesus Christ saying “I’ll go where ever you send me, Lord.”

Jesus first told his disciples “Go into all the world and preach the Good News to everyone…” Mark 16:15

Billy Graham also responded to THE call.

Billy (as he wanted most to call him) started his own public ministry as a fiery, finger-wagging, hell-fire-and-brimstone tent revivalist,

but over the years Graham mellowed – becoming a beloved spiritual grandfather who spoke kindly and warmly of God’s love, and forgiveness.

Graham always tried to minimize his own prominence. He strongly resisted naming his organization – the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association – after himself in 1950. When the Billy Graham Library opened in 2007, he declared after a private tour with his son Franklin there was “too much Billy Graham” at the Billy Graham Library.

Fact: Billy Graham spoke to more people in live audiences than anyone in history—an estimated 215 million people.

He was given the name “America’s pastor” but proclaimed the Gospel to most of the world.

He counseled presidents and comforted a nation (and the world) in the midst of tragedy.

Billy Graham shared the Gospel through most every form of modern communication, from radio to TV to the internet.

Yes, Graham even presented a TED talk…

“I have had the privilege of preaching the gospel on every continent in most of the countries of the world. And I have found that when I present the simple message of the gospel of Jesus Christ, with authority, quoting from the very Word of God— He (God) takes that message and drives it supernaturally into the human heart.”

This life is a mere vapor, just a wrinkle in time.

Do you have that relationship with Jesus Christ?

It’s more than a ‘head knowledge’, it’s a ‘heart knowledge’.

Have you surrendered to the one who gives not just life, but life eternal?

“Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.” -Rev Billy Graham

*To find out more about salvation through Jesus Christ, go to https://billygraham.org/

-Verne Hill