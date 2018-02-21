Wednesday Word

“We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.” Romans 6:4 Two weeks ago last night my new grandson Easton, first child of daughter Taylor and son-in-law David, was born. I remember the joy I felt when we got the text in the waiting area he had arrived, and that son and Mom were both safe and healthy. I rejoiced with tears, called my parents, then went back to meet the newest addition to our family. As I looked down to the hospital bed where Taylor lie holding him, my little girl now all grown up with a newborn son, the tears of joy continued. I thanked God for this beautiful gift of new life that He had given them. I also recalled that November day 26 years ago, the day I’d felt all these same feelings for the first time when I saw my daughter being born. Since then I’ve been praying and thinking a lot about new life. For Easton, I’ve prayed for continued good health, for a life filled with adventure and love and, most of all, that one day he will accept Christ as his personal savior and begin another new life of loving the Lord and having an intimate relationship with Him. Honestly, I’ve also thought of our current world and how much more difficult life may be for him than it seemed to be when my generation was growing up. I think all “parents” probably think about that at times, especially when we witness horrors like what happened in Florida last week. I pray my new grandson will have the faith and strength to persevere when he encounters the difficulties of this life. I pray that he will come to know that our time here on earth is just a blip on the radar screen compared to an eternity with the living God and His son Jesus Christ. I pray he will learn to love like Christ loved us when He was willing to give His life so that we may be saved. Perhaps you’re in a place today where life feels awfully “old” to you, not sure if you’ve ever known how to love well or even that you’re “loveable” yourself. Maybe you feel this life hasn’t quite turned out like you’d planned, or that you’re just stuck in some life “hole” and don’t know how you’ll ever be able to dig yourself out. I know how you feel because I’ve been there myself and, honestly, some days still am capable of feeling that way. And to that I would say, as I say to myself, “DON’T BELIEVE IT!” That’s the enemy talking, trying to get you to agree these feelings are all true. They’re not my friend, and they never will be. That’s not who God created you to be. You have no idea how much God loves you, my friend. And, just as the scripture verse says, which Paul wrote after his previous life was dead and gone, that life is buried and gone for you as well, So let your new life begin today, just like it did for young Easton two weeks ago. Grace and Peace, Dennis Breeden