Wednesday Word

Wally Decker Feb 14, 2018

Once Upon A Time … the WBFJ Valentine Sweetheart Surprise didn’t look quite like it does today.   In those days, we would blitz the Triad on February 14th  and gather in the common areas of local nursing homes with residents lining the walls two to three rows deep.  At that point, we would share valentines, songs and a few words of encouragement.

Through time, things have changed for a variety of reasons and
it has grown into what it is today – and that’s okay.  Again, this year
thousands of Triad Senior Citizens will be blessed by the valentine cards that you created.  Thank You!

However, tomorrow – as we have done for several years – many of
the WBFJ Staff will make the final delivery of valentines to the Tab Williams Adult Day Care in Winston-Salem.  This is done with little fanfare and that’s preferred.  But, somewhere in the course of an hour, “The Hokey Pokey” and “The Chicken Dance” will become equivalents to the “Hallelujah Chorus”… and, somehow I think the smiles of the saints reflect those of the Savior.

There’s much to love about Valentines, but there’s much more to
love about a God who chooses to love us, each of us – from our first breath to our last…and before and beyond.  That’s worth celebrating.  Happy Valentine’s Day!

  • WALLY
