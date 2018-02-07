Wednesday Word

There is a commercial on tv that I just love and am kind of surprised that a station would run it because of the way things seem to be these days…anti- Christ! This commercial brings out the love in everyone after demonstrating hatred and fussing toward each other, no matter what the situation is: At home, on the road or at work while these little hearts float around and enter into the inside of each ones chest that changes their way of thinking or acting at that moment. Their love begins to shine toward all that are around them to make a bad situation a good situation. How awesome would that be if we all would just stop and think about our Christ like actions rather than the way we just automatically respond to situations? God’s love is not static or self-centered, it reaches out and draws others in. My prayer is to everyone to enjoy this Valentine’s Day not only on the day, but every day!

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

John 3:16