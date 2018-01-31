Wednesday Word

If you are married, likely you have uttered a version of the traditional marriage vows…

“to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part.”

Now, that’s some serious stuff! To flippantly say these words on your wedding day is one thing.

But to ‘live out’ this simple but dynamic phrase with your spouse, that’s sobering.

After 10, 20, 30 plus years down the marriage journey, would you do it all over again?

Last week, I stumbled upon this touching story of a wife’s unconditional love and devotion.

The title. “Husband with Alzheimer’s asks his wife of 34 years to marry him”

Here’s the story: Michael and Linda Joyce live in Frankton, New Zealand, They have been married for 34 years. But Michael – who is battling Alzheimer’s – has ‘forgotten’.

So, when Michael woke Linda up in the middle of the night about a month ago and asked her to marry him, she responded,

“Of course I will, darling.” Even though, Linda reminded Michael that they were already married.

The next morning, Linda was shocked when Michael said, “So, when are we doing this? (referencing getting married)

Linda decided it would be a good chance to re-new their wedding vows.

Linda wasn’t sure Michael would remember, but he woke up on the morning of their wedding (renewal) and said, “Today’s the day!”

Michael and Linda said their vows (all over again) a few weekends ago at a lakefront near their home surrounded by family and friends.

The couple celebrated with hugs, kisses and cake…and memories that may, or not last forever.

Linda reflected with a smile, “There’s been a lot of sadness and a lot of frustration (on this journey with her husband, Michael).

And despite all the fogginess, today has been pure joy.” Read more at the WBFJ News Blog: https://goo.gl/D8de2W

“God’s word says that, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing, and obtains favor from the Lord” (Proverbs 18:22).

From the beginning, relationship has been a gift…

“The Lord God said, ‘It is not good that man should be alone; I will make a helper comparable to him’ ” (Genesis 2:18). After each of the six days of Creation week, God reviewed what He had made and saw that it was “good.” But there was one thing in Eden that very first week that was not good! All the animals God had created, came in pairs—a male and a female. But there was no female for Adam! That is when God created Eve and performed the very first marriage (Genesis 2:21-24).

God made men and women to complement each other—physically, mentally, and socially. He built into our being a desire for the companionship of a husband or wife. https://goo.gl/32aHJ3

-Verne