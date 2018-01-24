Search
John HillJan 24, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday Word

I call it the “Great Feeding Friend-zy” just to give it a name. I am amazed at how much the words and input from our friends affect our mood, sense of well-being, and even outlook on life. This is super important because we have friends who “speak” into our lives just as we are friends who  ”speak” into the lives of others.  I have often mulled over this subject but got a little more insight as I was channel surfing the other day and heard a well-known pastor and author talk about the two kinds of “feeders” in our lives. I don’t think he called it that but essentially he said that “flesh people” tend to feed our “flesh” and “spiritual people” tend to feed our “spirit”.  A light went off in my heart. That is so simple but so true. Even we Christians can be so earth-centered we get weighed down with living by sight and miss the heavenly benefits of living a life of true faith in Christ. And we tend to feed others the same “meal” we are feeding ourselves.  I don’t know about you but I often get my fill of “flesh feeding”. God put in us a hunger for spiritual food. The remedy in some cases may mean we need to avoid some people and some conversations. But on the positive side, we need to seek out those who feed our spirit so we can go and do likewise.

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

