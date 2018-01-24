Wednesday Word

I call it the “Great Feeding Friend-zy” just to give it a name. I am amazed at how much the words and input from our friends affect our mood, sense of well-being, and even outlook on life. This is super important because we have friends who “speak” into our lives just as we are friends who ”speak” into the lives of others. I have often mulled over this subject but got a little more insight as I was channel surfing the other day and heard a well-known pastor and author talk about the two kinds of “feeders” in our lives. I don’t think he called it that but essentially he said that “flesh people” tend to feed our “flesh” and “spiritual people” tend to feed our “spirit”. A light went off in my heart. That is so simple but so true. Even we Christians can be so earth-centered we get weighed down with living by sight and miss the heavenly benefits of living a life of true faith in Christ. And we tend to feed others the same “meal” we are feeding ourselves. I don’t know about you but I often get my fill of “flesh feeding”. God put in us a hunger for spiritual food. The remedy in some cases may mean we need to avoid some people and some conversations. But on the positive side, we need to seek out those who feed our spirit so we can go and do likewise.

PAPA JOHN