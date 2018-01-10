Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! If you’ve ever been the parent of a “tween”, you can probably relate to some recent conversations I’ve had with my daughter, Lexa. She is a very social girl and loves to text with her friends. Recently, Lexa was in a group text where another little girl said something mean about her, which prompted my feisty little angel to respond in an equally mean way. When I spotted the texts, I sat Lexa down and had a long, strong but heartfelt conversation about how to deal with “mean girls” and, most importantly, how not to be one. I spoke on the importance of turning the other cheek, being slow to anger, overcoming evil with good, and letting our words be full of grace. I looked-up bible verses which highlight the blessings that come to those who show constraint and use gentle, loving words. The next day, I even reminded Lexa of our conversation as I dropped her off at school. However, as I drove into the office and I replayed the dialogue in my own head, I realized that Lexa wasn’t the only person who needed to hear that message. Too often, I let my words start flowing before I salt them with grace. And there are many times I let my emotions take over my tongue (or my texts), when restraint would have been the better choice. With texts, tweets & Facebook posts, our words as Christians matter today more than ever before, because they linger for all to see. My prayer for all of us today is that we invite the Holy Spirit to guide our words so that we can build up those in need, bring peace to difficult situations, and bear the fruit that God intends.

Lana