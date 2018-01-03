Wednesday Word

Well, here we are, both feet on the ground, running into 2018. I pray that our 2018 has begun with the awareness that we are the son or daughter of the most High God. The Creator of the Universe who decided He wanted each of us to be a part of this great world of His. Make no mistake that we are His masterpiece.

For we are God’s masterpiece, He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things He planned for us long ago. Eph 2:10 (NLT)

He has a plan and a purpose for our life that only we can fulfill.

For as in one body we have many members, and the members do not all have the same function, so we, though many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another. Having gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, let us use them: if prophecy, in proportion to our faith; if service, in our serving; the one who teaches, in his teaching; 8 the one who exhorts, in his exhortation; the one who contributes, in generosity; the one who leads, with zeal; the one who does acts of mercy, with cheerfulness. Rom. 12:4-10 (ESV)

If we walk into 2018, with only these two truths, how will it change our life? We are blessed to have many more truths than these, but, if these were the only two truths, would it cause us to seek after God for wisdom, and grace, to be who He has designed us to be and opportunity do what He has placed before us? Would it give us an urgency that we would not want to miss out on one opportunity that God has placed before each us?

2017 is gone; we can never go back and change one thing about 2017, as much as we might want to.

But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. Phil 3:13-14 (ESV)

We can in 2018, go after God with our whole hearts, seeking to know His will for our lives. I know of no greater place to live than in God’s will. I want to be there this year!! Will you join me for the ride of our lives?