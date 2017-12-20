Wednesday Word

Search
Wally Decker Dec 20, 2017

CHRISTMAS! Say it to some people, and they begin to break out in a cold sweat. Then, there are others who are ready to – Literally – have Christmas in July!

For Me – Christmas is a Grand Reminder of a time in my younger years, when Peace actually found its way into our home. Throughout the year, there was often turmoil and tension inside the walls of our very humble dwelling. Arguments and raised voices were often “just the way it was”. As a Child, it often left me with knots in my stomach, and tears in my eyes.

BUT, CHRISTMAS! It was Amazing! While the “spirits” often came from a bottle at other parts of the year, Christmas truly brought a Peaceful Spirit of Harmony and Joy!

Now, as a Gran’pa, and just out-right “older”, I find myself appreciating, more than ever, just What it took for that Christmas Spirit to Find Its Way into our home; it took a conscious decision on the part of those who might tend to be somewhat of a “Scrooge”, normally, to open their hearts and allow the True Joy OF CHRISTMAS IN, and then open their Arms, to offer the Warm Embrace of the Real Reason CHRISTMAS even exists… GOD’S LOVE, in the Blessed Form of HIS DEAR SON… JESUS!

Colossians 1:13-14 –
13) Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: 
14) In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins…

Wally Decker

