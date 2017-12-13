Wednesday Word

Search
Tonia Cornett Dec 13, 2017

Having a Ferrari or fancy car is awesome, but without God, it is worthless. Millions of dollars could afford you many things, but without God, it is all worthless.  A good life, family and friends are a blessing, but without God it is worthless.  Your child’s basketball team won the State Championship, but without God, it is worthless.

Where are you putting your worth?

Let’s go back a few thousands of years to King Solomon’s life. Solomon’s life was filled with what today would be like a mega billionaire’s life.  He could get and have anything he wanted.  He had great wisdom, knowledge, wealth and honor from the Lord, but it did not make him perfect.  Many wanted to be like Solomon.  Solomon started putting his worth in his earthly items, like his gold, his many wives, wives that he was commanded not to marry by God.  These earthly things led King Solomon astray from God.  He was putting his worth into earthly things but it was all worthless without God.

Consider this a Public Service Announcement from Solomon. Solomon endured self-inflected heart-ache.  This heartache was a direct result of the consequences of his choices to sin.  The consequences he faced lead him to write Ecclesiastes.  As Solomon pursued the desires of his selfish heart, he neglected his relationship with God. *Read Ecclesiastes 2-11*

Do you have a life of Vanity? Solomon wasted his life pursuing temporary things, such as accomplishments, popularity, riches and pleasure.

Popularity will not last. Your money will not go with you.  That nice car will get old and breakdown.  Selfish pleasure is only temporary.

What do you want to be remembered for?

Do you look back on your life, just like Solomon, with regret?

~Tonia~

Ecclesiastes 12:13 ~ Now all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind.

