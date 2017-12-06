Wednesday Word

When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

John 8:12

I couldn’t get close enough to it. I would sit in a chair beside it, getting as close as I possibly could. I’d lie down next to it and let it’s warmth sink deep inside me.

I’d read or listen to music while I was in the room with it. I would gaze at it for what seemed like hours, even if only for a few moments. I would’ve put my sleeping bag next to it and slept there all night if my parents would’ve let me.

“It” was the Christmas tree. Over the Thanksgiving holiday my Mom and I were talking about how much we all loved Christmas when we were growing up. Of course, there was the usual childhood excitement and anticipation about Santa coming and getting presents on Christmas morning. But for me there was more to it.

I’ve always loved the lights and decorations of the season, especially when nighttime comes and everything is lit up. There’s just a sense of peace, comfort and contentment I feel inside when sitting in a room full of Christmas all around me. I still get that way today, even after all these years!

Perhaps that’s what Jesus meant when He spoke these words all those years ago. We’re never told that life will always be easier, stress-free or free of pain and heartache while we are here on Earth. What we ARE told is that if we know Jesus as our friend and savior, we can walk in His light and experience the true peace and joy which can only come through a personal relationship with Him, even while in the midst of difficult circumstances and seasons in our lives. My prayer for you this Advent season is that you look back to that bright star in Bethlehem for a baby boy, lying in a manger, that became flesh and dwelt among us. Seek Him and invite Him into your heart and life this Advent season as we celebrate His birth. Experience a relationship with the light of the world who came to earth and was willing to lay down His life so that we might receive the greatest Christmas present ever known to man. Step out of the darkness and into His light.

Merry Christmas and may God bless us every one!

DENNIS