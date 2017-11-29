Wednesday Word

Have you noticed that Christmas seems to show up in stores earlier each year? Many stores have had Christmas decorations on display right next to the Halloween costumes and fall wreaths. Coffee shops were already selling gingerbread lattes when it was still unseasonably warm outside. Why is there this insane rush from one holiday to the next? To be honest, it’s easy to get caught up in the craziness from one holiday to the next and we don’t always know how to slow it all down.

There is a way to step off the holiday express and reclaim Christmas! What is the secret? Having a singular focus and choose not to rush the celebration of the season. With 26 days until Christmas, focus each and every day on Him; as Paul said, on the “source and perfecter of our faith.” Even though at this very moment stores are enticing us to focus on everything other than Christ’s birth, let’s purposefully heed Paul’s advice and keep our eyes on Jesus, the real reason for the season!

Let us keep our eyes on Jesus, the source and perfecter of our faith – Hebrews 12:1-2

Merry Christmas

Kurt