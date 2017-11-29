Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersNov 29, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Have you noticed that Christmas seems to show up in stores earlier each year? Many stores have had Christmas decorations on display right next to the Halloween costumes and fall wreaths. Coffee shops were already selling gingerbread lattes when it was still unseasonably warm outside. Why is there this insane rush from one holiday to the next? To be honest, it’s easy to get caught up in the craziness from one holiday to the next and we don’t always know how to slow it all down.

There is a way to step off the holiday express and reclaim Christmas! What is the secret? Having a singular focus and choose not to rush the celebration of the season. With 26 days until Christmas, focus each and every day on Him; as Paul said, on the “source and perfecter of our faith.” Even though at this very moment stores are enticing us to focus on everything other than Christ’s birth, let’s purposefully heed Paul’s advice and keep our eyes on Jesus, the real reason for the season!

 Let us keep our eyes on Jesus, the source and perfecter of our faith – Hebrews 12:1-2

 

Merry Christmas

Kurt

 

Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.

MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
Kurt Myers

Latest posts by Kurt Myers (see all)

Kurt Myers

We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt. MON-SAT 10A-1P kurt@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Pixar’s ‘Coco’ worldview is in sharp conflict with Christian belief

Verne HillNov 28, 2017

‘Job Searching During the Holiday Season’ -Randy Wooden

Verne HillNov 28, 2017

Tuesday News, Nov 28, 2017

Verne HillNov 28, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Nov
30
Thu
7:00 pm The “Awakening Miracles” Crusade @ Radiate Church (Thomasville)
The “Awakening Miracles” Crusade @ Radiate Church (Thomasville)
Nov 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Guest Speaker: 11/30 – 12/2 Pastor and Evangelist Martha Nantoka of Kwezeke International Ministries with “The Awakening Miracles Crusade.” Pastor Martha is from Malawi, Africa. 11/30 – Radiate Church Worship Team & The Silent Witnesses[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes