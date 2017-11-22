Wednesday Word

Living out true forgiveness…

Total disbelief. That was what I felt back in January as I read and further reported about the senseless beating of a homeless man Bill Bloxham under the Glade Street bridge at Hanes Park in downtown Winston-Salem where he’d been sleeping. Though his was a familiar face around town, Bill’s name only became widely known after the random act of cruelty from five young males the morning of January 16. Bill suffered severe injuries, including traumatic brain injury, damage to his orbital bone and a collapsed lung. The savagery of the attack stunned many in the community, including me.

How? Why? So many questions and no justifiable answers.

So who was Bill Bloxham?

Bill played the trombone and graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in music. Earlier this year, Bill’s brother described him as someone who never really found his niche in life. Some say that he chose his lifestyle. Others say that being homeless chose him.

Still, Bloxham was an avid reader and eagerly took part in a public library program called Books for Dudes. Bill recently told members of his reading group (Books for Dudes) about going to court after his assault.

“He had been in the same room as the kids and the families and that he didn’t have any memory of the attack,

and so didn’t have any anger directed toward the kids. One of the main things was that he felt sorry for the parents

because they were there…”

I never met Bill Bloxham.

Yet his willingness to show compassion to those who violently harmed him stands as a testimony of true love and forgiveness.

“Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice.

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”

Ephesians 4: 31-32 NIV

Update: Less than a month ago, Bill Bloxham, the 60 year old homeless man with a kind heart that loved to read, was found dead at a local restaurant. His passing was sudden and without warning. And seemingly unrelated to his horrific attack back in January. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Bill’s memory to “City with Dwellings,” a community organization in which Bill was involved. https://citywithdwellings.org/donate

