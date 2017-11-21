Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Tuesday Nov 21st News

Tuesday Nov 21st News

Verne HillNov 21, 2017Comments Off on Tuesday Nov 21st News

Like

WBFJ News Tuesday, November 21, 2017      

DUE TO THANKSGIVING 

Garbage collections will be a day sooner Tuesday-Thursday: Wednesday’s will be today, Thursday’s will be on Wednesday, and Friday’s collection will be Nov. 27.

Recycling collections will be on a regular schedule today and Wednesday. Thursday’s recycling collection will be Friday and Friday’s collection will be Saturday.

Wednesday’s yard waste carts will be collected today, and Thursday’s collections will be Wednesday. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/thanksgiving-closings-changes/article_9987cbb6-82d7-5a76-848d-79d33a249ab8.html

 

The N.C. Rate Bureau filed notice Monday with the state Insurance Department that requests an overall 18.7 percent hike in homeowner insurance rates for 2018. The state insurance commissioner seldom agrees to the bureau’s full request, but instead typically approves a lower increase, or sometimes a decrease, for each of the state’s 18 territories as measured by risk. If a settlement between the commissioner and bureau cannot be reached within 50 days, a public hearing will be called. It is the first rate increase officially sought by the bureau since January 2014.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/insurers-want-percent-increase-in-rates-for-homeowners/article_76d56cf7-67c8-58c2-985f-7bfbd23ff968.html

 

A Record Number of Motorists in the Carolinas are facing the highest gas prices for the Thanksgiving holiday in three years, AAA Carolinas said. The average price in the Triad for regular unleaded gas is projected to be $2.40 a gallon, up from $2.05 a year ago, and $2 in 2015. In 2014, gas was $2.71 a gallon.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/gas-prices-rise-to-three-year-high-for-thanksgiving-holiday/article_b00cc03c-7c38-5f16-bdaa-fdb5fbd945fe.html

 

The Average Cost of This Year’s Thanksgiving Feast for 10 is just under $50, according to the Farm Bureau. While it’s expected to be the cheapest it’s been in four years, some families still won’t be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal. A Local Church is making sure families don’t miss out.  Williams Memorial CME Church started feeding 5,000 people in 2010.

This Year, more than 100 people came together to pack boxes of food for those in need. 2,000 boxes, each with enough food to feed five people, were successfully prepared!

To collect the food, church members brought in an item each month starting in May.

The meals are handed out on a first come first basis starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church at 3400 Triangle Lake Road.

http://myfox8.com/2017/11/20/local-church-to-help-feed-10000-people-this-thanksgiving/

 

Della Reese, singer and popular TV actress on “Touched by an Angel” and other shows, died Sunday night at her home in California. She was 86. http://myfox8.com/2017/11/20/della-reese-touched-by-an-angel-star-and-singer-dead-at-86/

 

Science Has Cleared Tryptophan from it’s once thought Snooze-inducing Hook. But researchers in the Netherlands suggest it does have a different psychological effect: They’ve discovered that doses of tryptophan can promote interpersonal trust – that feeling you get when you look somebody in the eye, shake their hand and think, “I can cooperate with this person and they would reciprocate.” http://www.klove.com/news/2017/11/20/Does-A-Turkey-Dinner-Make-Us-More-Trusting-/

 

How Long Should We Keep Those Holiday Leftovers? Packaged foods tend to last a big longer than those suggested dates. Cooked food leftovers can usually stay in the fridge for only three or four days. And if you want to put food in the freezer, it will last indefinitely, but at some point it will start to lose flavor. Of course, if something smells off or looks funny, you shouldn’t eat it.

Eat Turkey Leftovers within 3 to 4 days…

Casseroles and Mashed Potatoes 3 to 5 days…

Reminder: Refrigerate within 2 hours of serving.

More info on the government’s food safety site StillTasty.com. (News Blog)  http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/25/health/leftovers-eat-it-or-chuck

it/index.html  http://www.stilltasty.com

 

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Partly Sunny…High 56

Tonight: Slight Chance of Rain… Low 44

Wednesday: Sunshine… High 59

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny… High 49

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

SUN@5: Year End Tax Preparation

Verne HillNov 20, 2017

WBFJ News Monday, November 20, 2017

Verne HillNov 20, 2017

Lauren Daigle honored in Forbes’ “30 Under 30”

Verne HillNov 19, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
22
Wed
5:00 pm Free Thanksgiving Meal @ Wilkesboro Civic Center (Wilkesboro)
Free Thanksgiving Meal @ Wilkesboro Civic Center (Wilkesboro)
Nov 22 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Provided by the City of Refuge Community Church (Wilkesboro) 336.244.8273
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 22 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 14-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249   Childcare available  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes