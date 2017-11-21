Tuesday Nov 21st News

WBFJ News Tuesday, November 21, 2017

DUE TO THANKSGIVING

Garbage collections will be a day sooner Tuesday-Thursday: Wednesday’s will be today, Thursday’s will be on Wednesday, and Friday’s collection will be Nov. 27.

Recycling collections will be on a regular schedule today and Wednesday. Thursday’s recycling collection will be Friday and Friday’s collection will be Saturday.

Wednesday’s yard waste carts will be collected today, and Thursday’s collections will be Wednesday. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/thanksgiving-closings-changes/article_9987cbb6-82d7-5a76-848d-79d33a249ab8.html

The N.C. Rate Bureau filed notice Monday with the state Insurance Department that requests an overall 18.7 percent hike in homeowner insurance rates for 2018. The state insurance commissioner seldom agrees to the bureau’s full request, but instead typically approves a lower increase, or sometimes a decrease, for each of the state’s 18 territories as measured by risk. If a settlement between the commissioner and bureau cannot be reached within 50 days, a public hearing will be called. It is the first rate increase officially sought by the bureau since January 2014.

A Record Number of Motorists in the Carolinas are facing the highest gas prices for the Thanksgiving holiday in three years, AAA Carolinas said. The average price in the Triad for regular unleaded gas is projected to be $2.40 a gallon, up from $2.05 a year ago, and $2 in 2015. In 2014, gas was $2.71 a gallon.

The Average Cost of This Year’s Thanksgiving Feast for 10 is just under $50, according to the Farm Bureau. While it’s expected to be the cheapest it’s been in four years, some families still won’t be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal. A Local Church is making sure families don’t miss out. Williams Memorial CME Church started feeding 5,000 people in 2010.

This Year, more than 100 people came together to pack boxes of food for those in need. 2,000 boxes, each with enough food to feed five people, were successfully prepared!

To collect the food, church members brought in an item each month starting in May.

The meals are handed out on a first come first basis starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church at 3400 Triangle Lake Road.

Della Reese, singer and popular TV actress on "Touched by an Angel" and other shows, died Sunday night at her home in California. She was 86.

Science Has Cleared Tryptophan from it’s once thought Snooze-inducing Hook. But researchers in the Netherlands suggest it does have a different psychological effect: They’ve discovered that doses of tryptophan can promote interpersonal trust – that feeling you get when you look somebody in the eye, shake their hand and think, “I can cooperate with this person and they would reciprocate.” http://www.klove.com/news/2017/11/20/Does-A-Turkey-Dinner-Make-Us-More-Trusting-/

How Long Should We Keep Those Holiday Leftovers? Packaged foods tend to last a big longer than those suggested dates. Cooked food leftovers can usually stay in the fridge for only three or four days. And if you want to put food in the freezer, it will last indefinitely, but at some point it will start to lose flavor. Of course, if something smells off or looks funny, you shouldn’t eat it.

Eat Turkey Leftovers within 3 to 4 days…

Casseroles and Mashed Potatoes 3 to 5 days…

Reminder: Refrigerate within 2 hours of serving.

Today: Partly Sunny…High 56

Tonight: Slight Chance of Rain… Low 44

Wednesday: Sunshine… High 59

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny… High 49