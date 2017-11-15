Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillNov 15, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

When many of us were kids  the excuse for doing wrong was “The Devil made me do it!”. That response relieved us of sin’s consequence and always got a laugh. In those growing-up days, the trouble we were in was mostly our own doing and the devil had little to do with it, aside from the the fact we are children of Adam.

But today, with evil running rampant I think the Devil, Satan, Lucifer really is at the center of the mayhem we read about as the Bible says Satan came to kill, steal and destroy—that’s what he does! He is deceptive and good at it!

The sad thing is, the media and  the world in general  only see the face, hands, expression of evil and forget about the one at the heart of it all, Satan himself. If society in general and Believers in particular would declare war on Satan and evil instead of each other, we could start winning the battle.

Satan loves to use people to do evil in any way possible…Mass murders, terrorism, racial discord. He loves seeing people destroy each other while he just hides behind the veil laughing. He loves it even more when we blame God, each other, or anything else but him. He loves racial, political or any kind of discord because it helps usher in more evil.

If God suddenly removed from the earth all light skinned people or all dark skin people or weapons of war or Democrats or Republicans or whatever you think is the problem,  there would still be hate, discrimination and brother killing brother among those remaining.

Even before there were guns and tanks, men were killing each other with wooden spears, stones and cannon balls. In the beginning when I assume everyone was the same color, the world was still  wrought with evil. And before there were political parties, people were choosing sides and killing each other.

Sorry if all this sounds “dark” and “negative” — but that is the world we are in. We need a revival of light. Just as Satan came to kill, steal and destroy, Jesus came that we may have life and have it more abundantly.

It’s time to take a closer look at the evil in our immediate surroundings. Let’s call Satan and evil out and not give in so easily when evil shows its face. We need to begin conscious resistance—beginning in our personal lives. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you…resist the devil and he will flee from you!

  • PAPA JOHN
John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News
John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday News

Verne HillNov 15, 2017

‘Museum of the Bible’ in DC opens this week

Verne HillNov 14, 2017

Ask Sam: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Verne HillNov 14, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
Nov
16
Thu
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 16 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
7:00 am “Camp Out For Hunger” Food Drive @ Deep River Friends Meeting (High Point)
“Camp Out For Hunger” Food Drive @ Deep River Friends Meeting (High Point)
Nov 16 @ 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Items needed: Non-perishable canned goods (single-serve pop tops preferred) Toiletries – toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc. Pet items – canned food, dry food, cat litter, etc. Proceeds: Hand to Hand Food Pantry Goal: 2,500[...]
7:15 pm “Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
“Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
Nov 16 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
This is a monthly Christ-centered support group meeting where recovering addicts help addicts to overcome their addiction. 336-244-8273 or email at pastorjonathan74@yahoo.com Sponsored by City of Refuge Community Church
Nov
17
Fri
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 17 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes