Wednesday Word

Don’t be a Saul- You can be a Paul-

Do you value your life more than you value someone else’s life? Do you allow the accuser to convenience you that you are not worthy enough to lead someone else to Christ? Do you stop witnessing because of the storms of life happen? Are you worried what people may think of you if you say “God things”? Have you lost focus on what we are supposed to be doing by spreading the Gospel and disciple to others?

Read the last part of the Book of Acts (Acts 21-28)- Where Paul Witness spreads to Rome. It’s amazing the amount of people (hundreds of thousands) that Paul gave the Gospel too while in prison and not worrying about himself but witnessing to all the people he could encounter. Check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NuILxzlOFY

We have a lot of stuff don’t we…. cars, house, sport equipment, food, clothes, IPhones etc. When we get into Heaven that stuff isn’t going with us but the people we lead to the Lord will be there and at the end of the day that is the best investment you can make.

Think about the people you encounter each day and each week. Now is your chance to start sharing the Gospel to the people you see every day! If you are not sure how or what you can do below is a list of ways you can give the gospel. You have a partner helping you and he’s called the Holy Spirit. You present the gospel and let the Holy Spirit do the work in that person.

Tell people that you went (or are going) to church when they ask about your weekend. Add in a quick sentence about what the sermon was about. Refuse to participate in ungodly activities. When they ask why, politely let them know. Play Christian radio in your car when you carpool (It’s okay to have it on quietly. You don’t have to blast it and sing at the top of your lungs–unless you want to.) Pray for people when you hear they are going through a rough time. Pray right there with them, and let them know you have will be praying for them on your own too. Read the Bible or other Christian books on your lunch break. People will notice. They may ask you what your book is about, or you may bring it up yourself. Having a garage sale? Put a few Bibles on a table with a “Free–take one!” sign. Teach Sunday School/Bible Study. When someone is sick, bring them a hot meal and a card with a nice note and an encouraging Scripture verse written on it. Ask their opinion about current events. Share your (Godly, but humble) opinion as well. Be honest about a tough time you are having and how you are really having to rely on God to get you through it. Do a random act of kindness and leave a note simply saying “because Jesus loves you.” Invite them to a church event. Many people who don’t attend regularly would go if you ask, especially around major Christian holidays like Christmas and Easter. Do you own a business? Leave a couple Bibles in the waiting room for people to read while they wait. Share encouraging Scripture verses, memes, youtube videos, and posts by your favorite Christian bloggers on your social media accounts. Give to missions at your church

Jesus Christ who formed you in the womb and knew that you were going to be a rotten sinner saved your soul so you can go to Heaven. That amazing God has given you a task to do!! To go out and witness to those around you and lead them to Christ. Even Saul found Christ!!

Acts 20:24- However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me—the task of testifying to the good news of God’s grace.

Note: all this material is not original with me (I did not write it all), it came from https://phillipbrande.wordpress.com/ and https://arabahjoy.com/20-simple-ways-to-share-the-gospel-personal-ev-project-2