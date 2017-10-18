Wednesday Word

God is so good and always working in our lives. We may or may not know what people see, hear or take from what we do here at WBFJ anytime we are out and about or even what is said through the air waves.

What I do know are the blessings that I see and the feelings my heart gathers from people and especially children. While at the fair this year, a little boy comes into the gazebo wanting to play PLINKO. His dad told him he had fair money to spend as he wants and once it was gone it was done. He asked the volunteer what the money was for and they explained it all goes to bless a needy family at Christmas. After little thought, he pulled out his money and only had $2 left. He placed both into the slot on the container and proceeded to play PLINKO. His face told it all with excitement as he was given his prizes. A man was sitting in the gazebo watching all that took place and walked over to where the little boy and volunteer were standing and handed the volunteer money which included a $100 bill. The volunteer told the man that there wasn’t any way to give change and the man told her to let that child play another game and put the rest into the proceeds for the Christmas Blessing. With all the negative that we live in, God still finds a way to bless us with wonderful, thoughtful and loving people.

You must each decide in your heart how much to give. And don’t give reluctantly or in response To pressure. “For God loves a person who gives cheerfully.” 2 Corinthians 9:7