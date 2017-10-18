Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerOct 18, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

God is so good and always working in our lives.  We may or may not know what people see, hear or take from what we do here at WBFJ anytime we are out and about or even what is said through the air waves.

What I do know are the blessings that I see and the feelings my heart gathers from people and especially children.  While at the fair this year, a little boy comes into the gazebo wanting to play PLINKO.  His dad told him he had fair money to spend as he wants and once it was gone it was done.  He asked the volunteer what the money was for and they explained it all goes to bless a needy family at Christmas.  After little thought, he pulled out his money and only had $2 left.  He placed both into the slot on the container and proceeded to play PLINKO.  His face told it all with excitement as he was given his prizes.  A man was sitting in the gazebo watching all that took place and walked over to where the little boy and volunteer were standing and handed the volunteer money which included a $100 bill.  The volunteer told the man that there wasn’t any way to give change and the man told her to let that child play another game and put the rest into the proceeds for the Christmas Blessing.  With all the negative that we live in, God still finds a way to bless us with wonderful, thoughtful and loving people.

 

You must each decide in your heart how much to give.  And don’t give reluctantly or in response To pressure.  “For God loves a person who gives cheerfully.”  2 Corinthians 9:7

  • CINDY
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Business 40 Renovation Project in Downtown Winston-Salem

Verne HillOct 17, 2017

SCAM Alert

Verne HillOct 17, 2017

Tuesday News, OCT 17, 2017  

Verne HillOct 17, 2017

Community Events

Sep
6
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 1 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
13
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 8 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
20
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 20 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 15 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
27
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 27 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 22 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Oct
4
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 4 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 29 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes