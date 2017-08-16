Wednesday Word

Search
Wally DeckerAug 16, 2017

A few weeks ago, my dad’s side of the family were at our home to have a play time family reunion of sorts. My dad was one of eight, with only two sisters still living.  We have a rather large family and it has seemed that every time we cousins have been together or get to see each other are at funerals or weddings.  My dad and his brothers would go hunting on Saturdays and all the kids would stay at grandma’s for the day.  We grew up with each other and are still very close today.  We may not see each other often, but always seem to pick up where we left off.  When we would visit each other’s homes growing up, we would always be playing games.  Didn’t matter whose house was being visited, we always played games.  This cookout consisted of just that!  Food, games and more games!!!  One cousin sent me a text the week after and said it reminded him of one of grandma’s birthday parties.  Just what I needed to hear, because this was all of us as we grew up.  There were only 30 of us at the party, but hopefully, there will be more when we have a chicken stew this fall.  Everyone said this was such a good time that we need to do this more often and need say; we all needed this and know that grandma was looking down on us and smiling.  She always kept the families close and wanted that to continue.  I was the third oldest cousin with the oldest gone and the next oldest on a cruise.  We were making pictures as a group and I was holding my youngest granddaughter thinking, I am the oldest cousin here and she was the youngest cousin.  How sweet was that?  Most families do not know their 2nd or 3rd cousins, but this family is very unique as all generations were present.  One of those kind of days one hates to see come to an end!

 Direct your children onto the right path, and when they are older, they will not leave it…..Proverbs 22:6

