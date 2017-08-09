Search
Wally DeckerAug 09, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Hello, friends! Hope you are having a wonderful August! For my family, this is a month full of celebration! My daughter Lexa and I, as well as our dog, have August birthdays. Then, on August 27th, we celebrate my daughter’s “Gotcha Day”. As most of you know, I adopted Lexa from Kazakhstan back in 2007. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since I carried her out of the orphanage and brought her “home”. Needless to say, being a parent has brought me more joy than I could have ever imagined. It’s also taught me so much about God’s love for me and has helped me to see Him as a true Father. At times, when Lexa disobeys, I think about how God feels when I knowingly go against His will. When she uses her talent to accomplish something beautiful, I better understand how God feels when I do the same. Although discipline isn’t something I enjoy, I know that it’s necessary at times and will teach Lexa a valuable lesson that will help her in the long run. Most of all, I’ve learned that in the midst of any circumstance, good or bad, there’s nothing that changes my love for Lexa. It is constant and unrelenting. Knowing that I have a heavenly Father who feels the same about me is my greatest comfort. Today, I pray that you can also “celebrate” knowing that our beloved Father feels the exact same way about YOU! 

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

