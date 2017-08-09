Wednesday Word

Hello, friends! Hope you are having a wonderful August! For my family, this is a month full of celebration! My daughter Lexa and I, as well as our dog, have August birthdays. Then, on August 27th, we celebrate my daughter’s “Gotcha Day”. As most of you know, I adopted Lexa from Kazakhstan back in 2007. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since I carried her out of the orphanage and brought her “home”. Needless to say, being a parent has brought me more joy than I could have ever imagined. It’s also taught me so much about God’s love for me and has helped me to see Him as a true Father. At times, when Lexa disobeys, I think about how God feels when I knowingly go against His will. When she uses her talent to accomplish something beautiful, I better understand how God feels when I do the same. Although discipline isn’t something I enjoy, I know that it’s necessary at times and will teach Lexa a valuable lesson that will help her in the long run. Most of all, I’ve learned that in the midst of any circumstance, good or bad, there’s nothing that changes my love for Lexa. It is constant and unrelenting. Knowing that I have a heavenly Father who feels the same about me is my greatest comfort. Today, I pray that you can also “celebrate” knowing that our beloved Father feels the exact same way about YOU! 

LANA