Wednesday Word

Have you ever heard the saying, “You Die Like You Lived?” Meaning that when you die, that which follows is a reflection of how you lived. In other words, if you were someone that exemplified bad character, the lack of support could show at your funeral. However, if you were someone that everyone liked; displaying good character skills, the outpouring at your funeral could be obvious and overwhelming. The same can be said in a similar way for someone retiring and the way your co-workers respond.

Recently I attended the retirement party for my sister who after 27 years is calling it a career. From the nice things her co-workers had to say to the tears that were shred, it was obvious her co-workers loved her and were going to miss her. I’m not surprised, but had no idea the magnitude. Here’s more evidence…

Last Christmas, her co-workers decided to decorated her cubicle like a Gingerbread House, complete with a roof (see pic). You might think, do these people get any work done? They came in during the weekend when they were off and decorated it. Would you do that for a co-worker? Keep in mind, this was last Christmas, she had not even announced her retirement yet. And there’s more…

This past spring while she was on vacation, her co-workers decided it was time to redecorate her cubicle like a Tiki Hut. It still looks like that today. She officially retires July 31st. So the old adage fit here, “the proof is in the pudding.” Her retirement is a direct reflection of how her co-workers feel about her. Your co-workers may not build you a Gingerbread House or Tiki Hut, but I hope this example has encouraged you to examine what type of co-worker you are and the legacy you will leave at work when you retire.

And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.

(Philippians 1:6)