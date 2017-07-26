Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersJul 26, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Have you ever heard the saying, “You Die Like You Lived?” Meaning that when you die, that which follows is a reflection of how you lived. In other words, if you were someone that exemplified bad character, the lack of support could show at your funeral. However, if you were someone that everyone liked; displaying good character skills, the outpouring at your funeral could be obvious and overwhelming. The same can be said in a similar way for someone retiring and the way your co-workers respond. 

Recently I attended the retirement party for my sister who after 27 years is calling it a career. From the nice things her co-workers had to say to the tears that were shred, it was obvious her co-workers loved her and were going to miss her. I’m not surprised, but had no idea the magnitude. Here’s more evidence…

Last Christmas, her co-workers decided to decorated her cubicle like a Gingerbread House, complete with a roof (see pic). You might think, do these people get any work done? They came in during the weekend when they were off and decorated it. Would you do that for a co-worker? Keep in mind, this was last Christmas, she had not even announced her retirement yet. And there’s more…

This past spring while she was on vacation, her co-workers decided it was time to redecorate her cubicle like a Tiki Hut. It still looks like that today. She officially retires July 31st. So the old adage fit here, “the proof is in the pudding.” Her retirement is a direct reflection of how her co-workers feel about her. Your co-workers may not build you a Gingerbread House or Tiki Hut, but I hope this example has encouraged you to examine what type of co-worker you are and the legacy you will leave at work when you retire.

 And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.
(Philippians 1:6)

  • KURT

Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.

MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
Kurt Myers

Latest posts by Kurt Myers (see all)

Kurt Myers

We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt. MON-SAT 10A-1P kurt@wbfj.fm

Related articles

“Stuff the Bus” Final Week…

Verne HillJul 26, 2017

7 Things Your Kids Should Know ‘How To Do’ By Age 13

Verne HillJul 26, 2017

Wednesday News, July 26, 2017  

Verne HillJul 26, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
26
Mon
all-day Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 – Jul 28 all-day
Summer Adventures Program dates: June 26-30 (1st & 2nd grade) July 10-14 (6th – 8th grade) July 17-21 & July 24-28 (3rd – 5th grade) Go back in time to the early 19th century and learn about[...]
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 @ 7:30 am – Aug 25 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes