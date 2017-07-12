Wednesday Word

Those who know me best have heard my stories and childhood life lessons many times over. But I forget to whom I told what so I keep telling them. One of my favorites is about my first reel to reel recorder.

I remembered back as a little boy just dying to buy that little portable tape recorder advertised in the paper—a magnificent device that would record your voice and let you hear it over and over and it was only $29.99. Daddy told me it would just make me want a “real tape recorder” but I would have none of that. It wasn’t a month before I was tired of it and wanting a better one.

And then there were all those cereal box offers-magic decoder rings, real printing sets and all kinds of marvelous things for almost nothing. I was usually disappointed– the stuff was never as good as I thought it was going to be.

A new bike- I just couldn’t wait to get it- but it wasn’t long before the new wore off and I went back to riding my old beat-up hand-me-down bike. The same thing happened with my first car- my glow faded the first few months after someone creamed me in the parking lot at Northside shopping Center—hit and run..

And all those “misses Right” I met before the Lord brought Judy and I together- sure glad the Lord didn’t answer all those prayers. LOL!

Bottom Line principle I have learned: Pray hard about important decisions and try to check my motive, “Why do I want this. Is it going to hinder my walk?”, and similar questions. “Is this God’s best or just a quick emotional fix?”

I’ve found if the desire was from self or the enemy, I am always disappointed. But if the Lord makes it happens…it’s usually better than I could have ever imagined. And if it was from the Lord, it sometimes required a waiting period to test my motive and to get on His time table.

I’m not saying all the things I couldn’t wait to get were necessarily bad—I am just saying we need to keep our desires, motives, expectations and timing in line with God’s perfect plan for our lives.

Remember the old saying: “God always give His best to those who leave the choice with Him”.

Papa John