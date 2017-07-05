Wednesday Word

As an Ambassador of Christ, where does Old Glory fit in?

Over the Fourth of July extended holiday, I switched out my old, weathered American flag that usually finds a home between my two garage doors.

The crispness of a NEW American flag gently flowing in the summer breeze. Yes, admittedly, I love to show my ‘patriotism’ by displaying ‘Old Glory’ whenever possible. Selfishly, I LOVE this country and the fragile freedoms that it great.

But the Apostle Peter reminds us that our citizenship (as Christians) ultimately resides in Heaven. As believers, we are considered ‘Ambassadors’ to this world. (1 Peter 2:11) As an ambassador, Peter urges us to show proper respect to everyone, live peacefully and submit to authority that God himself has allowed.

I cherish the ‘freedoms’ that make America ‘great’. The freedoms that numerous brave men and women have fought for and defended under the banner of the red, white and blue. But eternally, the scriptures remind us in Galatians 5:1 that “True freedom is found in Jesus Christ”.

“If the SON sets you FREE, you will be FREE indeed.” (John 8:36).

-Verne Hill