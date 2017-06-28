Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillJun 28, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

A few weeks ago I was coughing my head off in the middle of the night so I just got up and turned on a re-run of UNDERCOVER BOSS on TV.  The CEO of a fast food chain went undercover to one of his restaurants and was disrespected big time by one of the managers.

Another hourly worker treated the undercover boss with great respect and shared openly about her life and the challenges she and her family faced on a daily basis.

At the end of the show one person received a new car, a family vacation, and a $2,000 Bonus. The other was fired and received nothing but an embarrassment in front of the watching world. You can figure out who got what.

Life may seem unfair but doing right wins in the end, if not on earth, it will happen someday. We forget someone is watching. We all have an undercover Boss and we are accountable.

I encourage you to ignore those who do wrong and seem to step ahead of you in business or in life. Just be faithful and true. You will not only be happier but you will win in the end.

Papa John

 

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

Previous PostGoFundMe: Praying for Nathan Johnson after death of his wife
John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

GoFundMe: Praying for Nathan Johnson after death of his wife

Verne HillJun 28, 2017

Snopes: Do Members of Congress Enjoy Free Health Care?

Verne HillJun 28, 2017

Wednesday News, June 28, 2017

Verne HillJun 28, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
25
Sun
5:15 pm VBS: “Galactic Starveyors” @ Liberty Baptist Church (Thomasville)
VBS: “Galactic Starveyors” @ Liberty Baptist Church (Thomasville)
Jun 25 @ 5:15 pm – Jun 29 @ 8:30 pm
For ages 2 – Adults 336.472.1328
6:00 pm VBS: “Rome – Paul & the Undergro... @ Shady Grove United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Rome – Paul & the Undergro... @ Shady Grove United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 25 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 29 @ 8:30 pm
For Kindergarten – 5th Grade 336.769.2942
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes