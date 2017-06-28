Wednesday Word

A few weeks ago I was coughing my head off in the middle of the night so I just got up and turned on a re-run of UNDERCOVER BOSS on TV. The CEO of a fast food chain went undercover to one of his restaurants and was disrespected big time by one of the managers.

Another hourly worker treated the undercover boss with great respect and shared openly about her life and the challenges she and her family faced on a daily basis.

At the end of the show one person received a new car, a family vacation, and a $2,000 Bonus. The other was fired and received nothing but an embarrassment in front of the watching world. You can figure out who got what.

Life may seem unfair but doing right wins in the end, if not on earth, it will happen someday. We forget someone is watching. We all have an undercover Boss and we are accountable.

I encourage you to ignore those who do wrong and seem to step ahead of you in business or in life. Just be faithful and true. You will not only be happier but you will win in the end.

Papa John