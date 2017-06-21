Wednesday Word

Search
Tomorrow will be my son’s 8th birthday. I have a few words that I would like to share for Carter:

Carter I am so proud of the amount of growing you have had this past year, not only in height and shoe size but in your character. You successfully completed 1st grade with only a minus in “excessive talking”, (not sure who’s DNA pool that came from). You have exceled in your sports, your social life and with your walk with the Lord. My favorite moment was my Mother’s Day gift, when you were baptized at the same church and Pastor as your mom and dad.

Carter your eyes give me the will to fight back at whatever life is throwing me. Your infectious laugh, hugs and snuggles give me a reason to smile. Your love is what keeps me going, it is what keeps my heart beating.

On the day dad and I got married, our lives were happy. On the day you were born, we became in-sync with our destiny. Now that you are growing up, our lives have become meaningful. You are the reason, why everything is so beautiful.

Remember:

God first

Respect others

Integrity in all you do

Not me attitude

Dedication in everything

You don’t “got to”, you “get to”.

 

No matter what you do or how old you become, for me you’ll always be my little boy. Happy birthday Carter, Mommy loves you!!

 

A Verse for you as you grow:

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. ~Jeremiah 29:11

 

Our Family Verse:

Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogantor rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful;[a] it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.Love never ends. ~1 Corinthians 13:4-8

 

– TONIA

