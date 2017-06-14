Wednesday Word

Search
Verne Hill Jun 14, 2017

A missionary friend of mine recently received some encouraging teaching during a church leadership conference a few weeks ago. The theme: Personal sacrifice and reaching the lost for Christ. 

 

One story that was shared involved a missionary family.  They were stationed at a remote location in the Middle East with very few ‘first world’ comforts.  One of their children became ill.  By chance (wink) there just happened to be a doctor friend that just happened to be visiting the same village.  He tended to the missionary child until they could rush them off a distant hospital.  Literally helping to save the child until additional medical attention could be provided.

 

God assures us that He will meet us where we are…

 

“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:19 ESV

 

If He calls us, then He will equip us to do the work before us.

Trust and obey. Let go of the worry. 

Hold on to God’s promises with the faith of a mustard seed.

 

-Verne

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
