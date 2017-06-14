Wednesday Word

A missionary friend of mine recently received some encouraging teaching during a church leadership conference a few weeks ago. The theme: Personal sacrifice and reaching the lost for Christ.

One story that was shared involved a missionary family. They were stationed at a remote location in the Middle East with very few ‘first world’ comforts. One of their children became ill. By chance (wink) there just happened to be a doctor friend that just happened to be visiting the same village. He tended to the missionary child until they could rush them off a distant hospital. Literally helping to save the child until additional medical attention could be provided.

God assures us that He will meet us where we are…

“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:19 ESV

If He calls us, then He will equip us to do the work before us.

Trust and obey. Let go of the worry.

Hold on to God’s promises with the faith of a mustard seed.

-Verne