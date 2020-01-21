January is Sanctity of Human Life Month…

Wednesday is Sanctity of Human Life Day (January 22, 2020). That’s the same date as the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade) that legalized abortion in the US – January 22, 1973.

Focus on the Family: Pro-Life Resources https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/

You have options: Abortion is NOT your only choice. https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/alternatives-to-abortion-pregnancy-resource-centers/

This Friday (Jan 24), thousands of people will make a stand for life in Washington, DC during the National ‘March for Life’

This year’s theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”

https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

BTW: “We Are Messengers” will be leading worship during the pre-rally concert before the March for Life Rally on Friday morning…