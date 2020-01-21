Search
Wednesday is Sanctity of Human Life Day (January 22, 2020)

Verne Hill Jan 21, 2020

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month…

Wednesday is Sanctity of Human Life Day (January 22, 2020).  That’s the same date as the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade) that legalized abortion in the US  – January 22, 1973.

Focus on the Family: Pro-Life Resources https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/

You have options: Abortion is NOT your only choice. https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/alternatives-to-abortion-pregnancy-resource-centers/

 

This Friday (Jan 24), thousands of people will make a stand for life in Washington, DC during the National ‘March for Life’

This year’s theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”

https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

BTW: “We Are Messengers” will be leading worship during the pre-rally concert before the March for Life Rally on Friday morning…

 Option Ultrasound: Since 2004, Option Ultrasound has helped save an estimated 440,000 precious moms and their babies! Research shows that an expectant mom in a crisis pregnancy is more likely to keep her unborn baby after seeing the images from an ultrasound, 60% of the time!  https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/option-ultrasound-program-2/

