Wednesday News Update, APRIL 19, 2017

Umbrella and a light rain jacket today

Today is National Garlic Day. FACT: There are over 300 varieties?

Sad reality: The last of Mocksville’s four oak trees are being removed this week. The two remaining trees at the intersection of Main and Depot streets have weakened from disease and aging, making them a public-safety hazard.

Good News: The Town Manager saying that new trees will be planted on the site of the four old oaks early this fall. https://goo.gl/drCunS

Topic: Tell us about that breath taking tree in your neighborhood

(or that special tree you always notice on the way to work).

Good news as you fire up your outdoor grill. The cost of beef is going down. Experts believe that prices will continue to drop. https://goo.gl/puhz2l

The Coca-Cola “Share a Coke” campaign is coming back.

Soon you will be able to look for your first or last names on 20-oz including NEW flavors added for the summer – Coca-Cola Life and Cherry Coke.

*What ‘product’ would you like to find with your name on it? https://goo.gl/1AsLBw

Drink your tea: A new study showing the healing properties of ‘tea’.

Those who drank tea daily – regardless of what kind of tea as long as it was freshly brewed — reduced their risk of cognitive decline by 50%. Participants who carried the gene associated with Alzheimer’s disease saw a diminished risk of cognitive impairment by up to 86%. BTW: This finding held regardless of the type of tea that one drank— e.g. black, green, oolong. As long as the tea leaves had been freshly brewed, consuming tea was found to help protect the brain. https://goo.gl/B3xBQX

(THUR) German grocer Lidl (pronounced LEE – dul) is holding a

Job Fair this Thursday (April 20) from 10am to 7pm at their

Distribution Center in Mebane. *Attire is business casual.

Don’t forget your updated resume. *Apply online https://goo.gl/HlK5nz

(SAT) Spring Career Expo this Saturday (April 22)

Hosted by the Winston-Salem Urban League in conjunction with

United Way of Forsyth County. Time: 10am – 3pm

Location: Embassy Suites Hotel (Cherry Street in downtown Winston-Salem)

INFO: www.wsurban.org or call (336) 725-5614.

Employers scheduled to attend include: Arbor Acres; BB&T Corp.; Bradley Personnel; City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem Police Department; Forsyth County Fire and Sherriff’s departments; Herbalife Ltd.; Home Depot; Manpower; N.C. Commerce Department; The Resource; Right at Home; U.S. Navy; Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center…Wells Fargo.

FREE Leaf Compost / Mulch: The city of Winston-Salem is offering free leaf compost over the next two Saturdays (April 22 + 29) while supplies last. Compost will be loaded on these specific days between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the ‘Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility’ on Northstar Drive, in Rural Hall.

NOTE: All vehicles must have a tarp or cover. All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site.

Fact: Two inches of compost prevents weeds just as well as two inches of ground wood mulch. BTW: “Mulch” is anything that covers the soil to retain moisture and prevent weeds. http://www.extension.iastate.edu/Publications/SUL12.pdf

Empty Bowls 2017: Benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC

Date: Next Wednesday, April 26, 2017 (Administrative Professionals Day)

Times: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Floating lunch)

Location: Benton Convention Center / Downtown Winston-Salem

$25 in Advance / $35 at the door. https://goo.gl/DiAKj4

What to expect…

A tasty soup lunch, provided by the area’s top restaurants

Beautiful handcrafted and painted pottery bowls | Crafted by area artists

A fabulous silent auction | Made possible by generous area artists

*Satisfaction of helping end hunger in our community…

Thanks to Cathleen Thore Jones with ‘SummerShine Resort Ministry’ for sharing (Thursday on the WBFJ Morning Show) about this unique ministry opportunity.

Summershine Resort Ministry places energetic Christian college-age young adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer. Staffers are paid to do various campground chores (housekeeping, registration, maintenance and more), and to provide activities during their off-time for families on vacation. These activities include chapel services, skit shows, pool parties, tye-dye, and more. Summershine hires young people who are willing to work hard and be an example of Christ both on the clock and off the clock. The opportunities for evangelism are many in this role. Participation in this program gives students a way to develop and grow in their own walk with Christ, as well as gain experience learning how to minister through a job. Positions are available across the country in 11 different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US. Spot are still available. www.summershine.us

Find these stories and more on the NEWS Blog at wbfj.fm

Traffic + Weather together…

Y our WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Showers likely…Temperatures holding in the 50s (58?)

Tonight: Showers ending…Low 55

Thursday: Clouds to sunshine. Warmer…High 82

Sneak Peak to the Weekend

Friday: Partly sunny. A shower possible…High 82

Saturday: Partly sunny. Afternoon shower…High 72

Sunday: Showers likely…High 66

Weather on WBFJ brought to you by…

Lewisville Drug Company, YOUR hometown pharmacy

…located at 67-15 Shallowford Road in Lewisville

On the web at lewisvilledrug.com