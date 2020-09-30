Search
Wednesday News, September 30, 2020

Verne Hill Sep 30, 2020

Today is Chewing Gum Day

WBFJ @ THE DRIVE-THRU Carolina Classic FAIR – broadcasting LIVE (Oct 1-4) WBFJ hosting the “Loose Change Toss” benefitting the local Salvation Army. (THUR OCT 1 – SUN OCT 4 daily from 11am – 7pm) Details at www.wbfj.fm

 

Expect an update on Phase 2.5 from Governor Cooper today at 2pm. Phase 2.5 of NC’s loosening of restrictions is set to expire October 2, 2020.

https://www.unctv.org/watch/live-stream/eoc/?utm_source=leaderboard&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=EMWCopper

 

UPDATE: You now have until OCTOBER 5 to fill out the 2020 US Census.

Details at https://2020census.gov/

 

UPS is hiring more than 1,000 seasonal employees in and around Greensboro.

Package handlers and driver-helpers start at $14.50 an hour. Apply at UPS’s website.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/ups-hiring-more-than-a-thousand-seasonal-employees/83-81542e0b-44dc-42b9-b0b7-f45c23c6883e

 

Update: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will resume late fees and penalties that were put aside for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who owe back payments have until Oct. 30 to enroll in a payment plan.

Note: Those who enroll can avoid late fees and disconnections if they pay monthly installments on the past-due amounts and pay new bills on time.

INFO: cityofws.org/paywater or call 336-727-8000 to enroll.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/water-disconnections-on-past-due-bills-set-to-resume-in-forsyth-oct-30-is-the/

 

The Walt Disney Co. will lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida. Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/30/us/five-things-september-30-trnd/index.html

 

 

Election 2020: The first Presidential debate last night was a ‘hot mess’.

There are 2 more Presidential debates coming up in October (Oct 15 + Oct 22).

The only vice-presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris (CAHMAH – lah) will be Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/elections/2020/08/14/presidential-debates/

 

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Vote by ‘absentee ballot’. Track Your Absentee Ballot…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.  

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.  

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here:  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections  https://www.ncsbe.gov/

 

 

 

Fact: Having reliable transportation is essential.  

Getting to work, the grocery store and doctor appointments can be difficult if you don’t have your own vehicle. Wheels4Hope is a car donation program serving families in the Triad for over eight years.

Alert: Car donations are down, but the demand is bigger than ever!

Donate your unwanted used cars and help families hit hard by the pandemic.

All car donations are tax-deductible.

Wheels4Hope will even remove the car for you.

              Call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130.   www.Wheels4Hope.org

 

 

Passings in the world of music…

*Singer Helen Reddy, best known for her hit song, “I Am Woman,” has died in Los Angeles. Reddy was 78. The Australia-born musician had Addison’s disease and was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.  Reddy was also known for her songs “Ain’t No Way To Treat a Lady,” “Delta Dawn,” “Angie Baby,” “You and Me Against the World”

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/helen-reddy-i-am-woman-singer-dead-78

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-54350248

 

*Singer, songwriter Mac Davis passed away last night following heart surgery.

He was 78.  Mac Davis wrote several ‘hits’ for others including “In the Ghetto” and “A Little Less Conversation” for Elvis Presley.  Plus hit songs for Kenny RogersDolly Parton, Glen Campbell, Tom Jones and Johnny Cash.

 “Mac Davis has been my client for over 40 years, and, more importantly, my best friend. He was a music legend, but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.”      -Longtime manager Jim Morey

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/country/9457389/mac-davis-dead?fbclid=IwAR05rzeXVI2B_xibqYrCD5DzRH6BsGsZyAxSMFThIdgWWQim89Hvnnvjz3w

 

 

Prayers for the family and friends of 19-year-old Chad Dorrill who died Monday evening from complications due to COVID-19.

Chad was an all-conference basketball player at Ledford High School and was a sophomore at App State, concentrating in exercise-science.

*An update from the university on Tuesday explaining that Chad had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in September while living off campus and taking all of his classes online. He went through isolation, returned to school, began facing additional complications and ultimately was hospitalized before hi death.

FYI: Chad Dorrill’s parents have made one constant plea since the loss of their son: Wear a mask and take the virus seriously.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/appalachian-state-student-dies-of-covid-19-complications/article_179c6614-0283-11eb-8807-53d1edb82130.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

 

