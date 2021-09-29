Wednesday News, September 29, 2021

RECALL: Hyundai is recalling nearly 100,000 Tucson and Sonata hybrids over potential engine issues that could lead to an engine fire. Repairs will be made at no cost. Hyundai customer service line is 1-855-371-9460 and reference recall #209. https://myfox8.com/news/hyundai-recalls-100k-more-cars-because-faulty-engines-might-catch-fire/

Students and staff will continue with masks in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for at least another month. The school board extending their earlier decision on Tuesday. *BTW: Governor Cooper has not issued a statewide mask mandate for schools, opting to let local school boards and administrators make the decision. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/masking-will-continue-at-schools-testing-plan-for-athletes-delayed/article

Today is National Coffee Day. Freebies and Deals at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Sheetz, Panera, Sonic and Starbuck’s

https://www.wral.com/national-coffee-day-2021-is-today-sept-29-with-freebies-and-deals/19894370/

Are you registered to vote? Municipal elections are coming up this Fall in North Carolina

Early Voting: October 14 – 30, 2021

Election Day is November 2, 2021

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

Vote early, vote often? The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award. And we can vote (more than once)! The Salem Parkway renovation is the only North Carolina project among 12 finalists nationwide.

Vote for this Project'.

Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salems-salem-parkway-is-up-for-a-national-award-heres-how-you-can-vote/

Barna: Almost 50% of American workers say the pandemic has led them to re-evaluate their job.

While workplaces scramble to fill job openings, many Americans are seeking a fresh perspective due to fallout from the pandemic. A record four million people left their jobs in April and another four million in June.

The three main questions people wrestle with are…

Who am I, what’s my identity? Where do I fit in? (as in belonging to some sort of community of purpose), and what am I here to do?”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/september/quitting-spree-50-of-american-workers-say-pandemic-has-led-them-to-reevaluate-their-career-choice

*Pastor Tim Yee author of Finding Your TruCenter. is working alongside research fellows at the Barna Group, examining the ebb-and-flow from the workplace, churches, and universities. It turns out 4 out of 5 adults believe life’s ultimate goal is ‘happiness’ while helping others find life’s purpose by connecting their work-life with their faith.