Wednesday News, September 25, 2019  

8 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

3 months til Christmas day

Headline of the Morning “Dominos is in search of a Garlic Bread Taster”

Dream Job? Well, you will need to relocate! The job offer in in Australia… J

We need to get out, more?

The average woman only spends 25 minutes per day – outside.

According to a British survey of 2,000 women, getting outside…

*(86%) is a good way to relieve stress and relax…

*(58%) say they feel “happier”

*Six in 10 said the fresh air helps them “unwind.”

*Another third also said they feel physically healthier after going outside

(44%) reported feeling “energized” and “revitalized” after spending time outside.

Greensboro Aquatic Center is giving kids a chance to be mermaids?

The center is offering mermaid certification courses and a Mermaid Club.

Check out the dates and times in October and November on the News Blog!

The certification dates are Oct. 5, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Mermaid Club dates are Oct. 11, 12, 25, 26 and Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

For more information, call the aquatic center at (336) 315-8498.

President Trump has become the first US President to ever host a meeting at the United Nations on religious freedom. In his keynote address to the UN, President Trump pointed to alarming statistics showing 80% of the world’s population lives in countries where religious liberty is threatened, restricted, or even banned.

And Christians are among the most heavily persecuted around the world.

In fact, it’s estimated that 11 Christians die each day for their faith.

Speaker of the House – Nancy Pelosi – called for an official impeachment inquiry on President Trump on Tuesday, saying, “No one is above the law” and that “the actions taken by the president have violated the Constitution.”

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education appointed Marilyn Parker to the school board during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Parker, a Republican, will represent District 2 on the school board

“See You at the Pole” verse for today…

“If my people, who are called by my name,

will humble themselves and pray and seek my face

and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven,

and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14 NIV