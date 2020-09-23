Wednesday News – September 23, 2020

Allergy Alert: Weed pollen count MODERATE today…

Remember the days of just showing up at the DMV, no appointment, you just waited and got in? Well. You can’t do that anymore. Your local DMV is operating by appointment only. The easiest way to make an appointment is online.

https://skiptheline.ncdot.gov/Webapp/_/_/_/en/WizardAppt/Welcome

BTW: Road tests are NOT being scheduled at this time for the safety of drivers + staff.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/nc-dmv-dont-call-your-local-office-to-make-appointment-use-online-site/

Over 200,000: The number of deaths associated with COVID-19 in the US.

Governor Cooper announcing that outdoor venues with seating capacities above 10,000, can be filled with 7% capacity starting NEXT Friday (OCT 2). The Governor made an exception last week allowing the parents of football players to attend college football games in the state.

https://journalnow.com/sports/outdoor-venues-including-stadiums-at-wake-forest-and-appalachian-state-can-expand-capacity-after-oct/

BTW: Phase 2.5 restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in NC are set to expire next Friday, October 2, 2020. https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/Phase-2.5-FAQ.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Election 2020: 40 days til Election Day, Nov 3…

Presidential candidates stumping in NC…

Joe Biden will make an in-person campaign appearance in Charlotte later today.

President Trump will make a campaign stop in Charlotte on Thursday.

https://myfox8.com/news/president-trump-set-to-campaign-in-charlotte-on-thursday/

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Track Your Absentee Ballot…View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…Important Dates. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!

Update: Wake Forest’s football game against Notre Dame this Saturday has been POSTPONED.

2020 Census: You have until Sept 30 to quickly fill out the US Census.

Details at https://2020census.gov/

A translation of the Bible in American Sign Language has just been completed after 39 years of work. Work on the translation into ASL began in 1981 with Independent Christian Church minister Duane King. In 1970, after meeting a deaf Christian couple who avoided going to church because they did not understand what was going on. King decided he wanted to learn how to sign so that he could help the deaf community. After King and his wife, Peggy, planted a church and a mission for the deaf in Iowa, King started working on an ASL Bible.

Info on Deaf Missions + ASL videos go to www.deafmissions.org.

The organization also offers classes and produces devotionals for the deaf.

https://disrn.com/news/american-sign-language-bible-now-complete-after-39-years

The Carolina Classic Fair has published a menu for its Drive-Thru Fair event scheduled for Oct. 1 through Oct 4th. This limited event, in lieu of the canceled annual fair, features a selection of popular fair foods that can be purchased with touch-free drive-thru service. The list includes…

Traditional: Popular snacks include candy apples, cotton candy, lemonade, kettle corn, pretzels, roasted corn and nachos.

MEATS: Turkey legs, Italian sausage, barbecue plates, fajitas, corn dogs, hot dogs and ribeye sandwiches.

Fried favorites will include elephant ears, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and fried pickles.

How about: fish ’n’ chips and bacon mac ’n’ cheese.

For more information, visit www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

WBFJ @ THE DRIVE-THRU FAIR – broadcasting LIVE (Oct 1-4)

WBFJ hosting the “Loose Change Toss” benefitting the local Salvation Army.

(THUR OCT 1 – SUN OCT 4 daily from 11am – 7pm) Details at www.wbfj.fm

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court through Thursday. The public is invited to pay respects on the portico at the top of the Supreme Court steps today and Thursday.

President Trump will visit the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay his respects.

On Friday, the body of Justice Ginsburg will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol – the first woman to have such an honor.

*A private interment will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/21/politics/ruth-bader-ginsburg-funeral-plans/index.html

Note: Ginsburg passed away last Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She served on the nation’s High Court for more than 27 years. She was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ruth-bader-ginsburg-lies-in-repose-supreme-court-watch-live-stream-today-09-23-2020/

FYI: The US Supreme Court hears oral arguments in about 80 cases.

The High Court receives approximately 7,000-8,000 petitions each Term.

*On average, 40% of Supreme Court decisions are unanimous.

This Morning: Fire crews still on the scene of an early morning fire at an apartment complex on Motor Road in Winston-Salem. WXII 12 reporting – Of the 27 people displaced, 14 adults and 13 children

A fire at the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission in downtown Winston-Salem Tuesday evening displaced 65 residents. No injuries were reported.

The fire – which caused around $20,000 I damage- began in a faulty bathroom exhaust fan and spread in the building. Officials with the Rescue Mission worked with local churches to find shelter for the residents displaced by the fire.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/fire-displaces-65-residents-at-winston-salem-rescue-mission/