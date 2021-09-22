Wednesday News, September 22, 2021

‘Soggy’ First day of Fall

FLASH FLOOD WATCH this morning for Stokes, Surry and Wilkes.

REMINDER: When using your windshield wipers, keep your headlights ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Allergy Alert: (Good News) Pollen levels should remain LOW thru Thursday.

Weed pollen levels will likely rebound to the MODERATE range by Friday.

https://forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Winston-Salem: Bethabara Road between Silas Creek and Old Town Road remains CLOSED due to a water main break which led to a sinkhole.

*Crews hope to have the road back open by 5pm on Friday, October 1st…

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695

Thursday, September 23 is National Hiring Day. And FedEx will be ‘hiring’.

Positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff.

Location: FedEx Ground in Greensboro from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

*Interested applicants can apply at this location or virtually at fedex.com/hiringday.

Just a reminder: Enrollment for Medicare opens October 15 (and ends December 7) for coverage in 2022. Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace – opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

At the Box Office: The Kendrick brothers’ documentary “Show Me the Father”

…#12 after its second weekend in theatres. https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/

BTW: From the Kendrick Brothers, creators of WAR ROOM and OVERCOMER, comes the remastered re-release of COURAGEOUS Legacy, in theaters this Friday, SEPT 24.

Celebrating 10 years of impact on families and fathers, this updated version of the film includes new scenes and an enhanced look and sound. https://www.courageousthemovie.com/

McDonald’s says it will phase out most plastic from its Happy Meals by 2025.

The toys will soon be made mostly from corn and other materials rather than from fossil fuel-based plastic in order to be more environmentally friendly.

BTW: McDonald’s has been serving Happy Meals to kids for more than 40 years!

https://www.npr.org/2021/09/21/1039301486/mcdonalds-plastic-toys-happy-meals

Farewell summer, hello pumpkin spice

Today (SEPT 22) is the start of Fall. Or is it Autumn?

Both ‘autumn’ and ‘fall’ originated from Britain, according to Merriam-Webster. ‘Autumn’ can be traced back to the 1300s, originating from the Latin word ‘autumnus.’ It would take 300 years for ‘fall’ to come into the picture.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/09/22/autumnal-equinox-summer-fall-autumn/5799271001/

Whatever you choose to call it – Fall or Autumn

Finally getting to wear ‘layers’

Pumpkin spice over iced tea (for a while)

And family time around the firepit on a chill evening heating up smores! Priceless… (Verne’s take on Fall)

Hard News Stuff (Prayer please)

Based on an autopsy, missing YouTuber Gabby Petito‘s death has been ruled as a homicide by the Teton County coroner, but the cause of death is pending final results.

Petito’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

*The FBI is searching for Gabby’s fiancé (Brian Laundrie), the main person of interest.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/west/gabby-petitos-body-identified/

A juvenile has been charged after a school resource officer found a gun in a student’s backpack at Reynolds High School. /myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/

Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477

You can anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800

An 18-year-old was arrested Monday after High Point police were inundated with tips and information about a social media threat. The threat mentioned several Guilford County schools. Several firearms were also shown in the social media post, police said. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/

Update from the state health department on Tuesday:

The state’s COVID-19 metrics are starting to stabilize, but case counts are still high and hospitals still strained with patient loads. The Covid ‘percent positive rate’ is 11%, double the 5% rate that the state wants to maintain with Covid cases. Case rates have been in the thousands each day for several months as the highly contagious delta variant fuels a new spike.

“We remain laser focused on helping more North Carolinians make the decision to get vaccinated.” -Dr. Mandy Cohen

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2020/03/10/n-c–latest–governor-declares-state-of-emergency-over-coronavirus

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links about vaccination sites on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

Bus drivers needed. A ‘driver shortage’ is forcing the Winston-Salem Transit Authority to temporarily suspend night service on 13 bus routes as of Monday (Sept 20).

WSTA is offering a $1,000 bonus to new hires who maintain employment for at least six months after their hire.

Trans-AID buses will run after 7 p.m. only for medical needs, employment and education. WSTA is hiring drivers who can make from $15.52 to $20.67 per hour by driving a regular route, or $13.68 to $18.24 per hour for Trans-AID drivers.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/driver-shortage-causing-cuts-in-winston-salem-night-bus-service/article

“The world has changed but God’s love for us is still the same…’

Evangelist Franklin Graham has embarked on a 14-day “God Loves You” tour along the historic Route 66 highway to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Franklin (along with worship from The Newsboys) is set for eight cities to preach the gospel message of God’s love during the outdoor events.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/september/franklin-graham-launches-god-loves-you-tour-along-iconic-route-66-to-preach-message-of-hope-to-americans