Wednesday News, September 19, 2018

9 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair.

Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th

Fall officially begins this Saturday evening, Sept 22 at 9:54pm

Celebrate with the pumpkin! Check out the ever growing list of pumpkin related drinks, food even scented items to officially usher in Fall, on the News Blog!

Fall Job Fair, hosted by the Winston-Salem Journal

This afternoon from noon til 4pm at Bridger Field House at BB&T Football Field

*Job fields include Transportation, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Protective Services, Healthcare, Skilled Trades, I-T. www.journalnow.com

Target is hoping to hire 120,000 seasonal workers – with incentives.

Starting pay at $12 an hour, 20% discounts on store items, even $500 gift cards!

Why all the incentives: The nation’s unemployment rate is low and retailers say it has become increasingly difficult to attract new workers.

Critical need for blood donors: Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS

Traffic Alert: NC-DOT: At this time no safe, stable or reliable route exists for the public to get to and from Wilmington.

Although water is receding on some roads, the roads and bridges may be damaged and the road closures are still in effect. Flood levels will continue to rise over the next 72 hours or more depending on the river. Many of the essentials, such as food, water, and fuel are limited in these areas. NOTE: GPS systems are routing users into areas NCDOT is not recommending for travel. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/

List of Roads Affected by the Storm and Roadway Conditions by County

“Wilmington is my home” Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has donated $2 million to relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence. Jordan was raised in the coastal city of Wilmington before moving on to star at North Carolina and in the NBA. Jordan’s contribution will be in the form of $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation for the Carolinas Florence Response Fund. The Red Cross is providing food and shelter to those displaced by the storm. The Foundation for the Carolinas directs funds to non-profits in North and South Carolina.

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Starting Thursday morning, the south Broad Street Bridge will be closed over Business 40. A section of Bus 40 will be closed due to ‘bridge demo’ this weekend. Broad Street bridge will reopen next Spring 2019…

Local Veterans coffee event

Thursday morning at the PDQ Restaurant in Winston-Salem. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The veterans coffee events provide an opportunity for veterans, both men and women, to relax, connect with other veterans, and enjoy free coffee, breakfast, doughnuts and conversation. The coffees are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care, formerly Hospice & Palliative CareCenter. For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309

Learning Event: Girls and Production

The program will equip high school girls with the skills needed to write, direct and produce short films and the confidence to pursue an education in filmmaking.

*Wednesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (now through Nov. 14 at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem) The cost is $50 per student for the semester. For more information, call 336-722-8148, or go to www.sawtooth.org/gap.

“The Nutcracker” Kick-Off Event: 10 a.m.-noon this Saturday (Sept 22)

at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St. For more information: www.uncsa.edu.

“Unraveling the Mysteries of the Heart and Brain”

Novant Health Interactive Event this Saturday 10am – 3pm

Location: Hanes Mall, Lower Level Dillard’s Court

Have you ever wondered how your heart and brain work — and how they talk to each other in the name of your health? Gain insight on the heart-brain connection through our giant-sized inflatable heart and brain exhibit. Free health screenings will be available.

The Weatherization Assistance Program through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council is designed to help eligible residents in our area with reliable, efficient, and safe ways to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

-The Weatherization Assistance Program helps low income, elderly, or disabled residents in seven counties in the Piedmont Triad (including Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph) save energy and reduce their utility bills by improving energy efficiency.

-Apply today for the Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Weatherization Program

at www.ptrc.org. Questions? Call (336) 904-0300.

‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ now open!

In conjunction with Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’ (formerly Triad Community Kitchen), ‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ offers a new breakfast and lunch option for downtown Winston-Salem.

Location: 200 W Second Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Second Harvest’s Providence Culinary Training (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) offers a 13-week, hands-on training experience, culminating in a one-week internship with one of Providence’s employment partners. Culinary students who graduate through ‘Providence Culinary Training’ go on to work for local restaurants or join the residency programs at Providence Restaurant and Catering or now at Providence Kitchen at BB&T. Learn more: https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html