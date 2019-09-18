Wednesday News, September 18, 2019  

Fall officially begins this Monday (Sept 23)

16 days until the start of the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

Today is National Cheeseburger Day

Burger King is offering 59 cent Cheeseburgers. More ‘Burger’ Deals on the News Blog

*On average, Americans eat three hamburgers a week.

*According to McDonald’s, the chain sells 75 burgers every second!

Final day to apply for a job at the (new) Trader Joe’s soon to open at Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro. Interview Times: 9am-12pm and 2pm-7pm

Trader Joe’s is looking for crew members to work up to 38 hours a week with a pay range of $11 to $15 an hour.

Prayers please: An A&T state university student is dealing with “life-threatening injuries” after being struck by a car Tuesday morning. The 21 year old student was hit after walking into oncoming traffic in the area of East Market Street and Laurel Street. She was at a non-crosswalk section. Witnesses say people ran to help the student, including the driver that accidentally struck her.

https://myfox8.com/2019/09/17/at-student-in-life-threatening-condition-identified-after-hit-by-car-on-east-market-street/

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is literally fighting for his life.

Trebek announced on Tuesday that he is undergoing another round of Chemo treatment. Trebek has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“The viewers of ‘Jeopardy!’ are like family to me. I mean, we’ve been together for 35 years. I’ve received hundreds of thousands of cards and letters over this current health situation that has blown me away.” -Alex Trebek

https://abc7.com/entertainment/alex-trebek-opens-up-about-spirituality-health/5547385/

Those painted pigs are coming back to uptown Lexington

Uptown Lexington Inc. is bringing back the popular public art project Pigs in the City, which consists of fiberglass pigs that are decorated by different sponsors and placed throughout Lexington (again) next summer (2020).

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190917/uptown-lexington-announces-return-of-pigs-in-city

Verne’s “Pick of the Week”

‘Country Music’ by Ken Burns

The latest document by Ken Burns explores questions –– such as “What is country music?” and “Where did it come from?“ –– while focusing on the biographies of the fascinating characters who created and shaped it — from the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and Bob Wills to Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Garth Brooks and many more.

Learn how country music evolved over the course of the 20th century, as it eventually emerged to become America’s music. Country Music features never-before-seen footage and photographs, plus interviews with more than 80 country music artists.https://help.pbs.org/support/solutions/articles/12000061518-how-to-watch-ken-burns-s-country-music-documentary

There is a storm brewing: Tropical Storm Imelda threatens to soak portions of southeastern Texas with more than a foot of rain this week. Tropical storm warnings have been posted in Bermuda as because of Hurricane Hum-berto. And last, a new tropical depression formed Tuesday far out in the Atlantic…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/18/president-donald-trump-greta-thunberg-tropical-storm-imelda-federal-interest-rates/2347506001/

The North Carolina General Assembly has approved dozens of new state House and Senate districts for the 2020 election cycle. Now it is up to the court to rule on whether the new districts will stand.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-districts-ok-d-by-general-assembly-now-face-court/article_36c2cf2e-a888-529f-94d7-adc6e0019946.html

Americans love it when someone else does the cooking.

In fact, spending on ‘eating out’ will pass money spent at grocery stores in 2019.

Fast food, especially hamburgers, is on most American’s menu with McDonald’s still leading in sales, but Chick-fil-A is the biggest mover in the past 2 years.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/09/11/fast-food-stocks-restaurants-who-is-winning/40097333/

Additional Headlines covered this morning…

Guilford County seeing cases of severe lung illness associated with vaping

Officials with the new BB&T, SunTrust merger have until Nov. 3 to respond to a lawsuit by Truliant regarding the new ‘Truist’ name.

High Point University’s plan for the next decade includes more scholarships and campus growth. Plus, HPU President Nido Qubein just signed a 10 year contract extension.