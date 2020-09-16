Search
Wednesday News, September 16, 2020

Verne HillSep 16, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday News, September 16, 2020

Remnants of Hurricane Sally will likely bring widespread heavy rain to Central North Carolina including the Triad Thursday into Thursday night. Hurricane Sally made landfall early this morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 (slow moving) storm.  https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

 

Update: GTCC campuses will be open to students – in select programs only – thru Friday. Students are urged to visit the school’s website for updates.  https://www.gtcc.edu/

 

The city of Louisville will pay millions to the mother of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement announced on Tuesday.

Taylor’s death sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be criminally charged.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/september/louisville-to-pay-millions-to-breonna-taylors-mom-and-reform-police-in-settlement

 The world witnessed a historic step towards peace in the Middle East on Tuesday.  Israel signing a ‘peace agreement’ with two Arab counties – The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain – in Washington, DC.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/september/israelis-welcome-abraham-accord-hope-other-arab-countries-get-on-the-peace-train

 

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Tools to Request and Track Your Absentee Ballot

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites

Important Dates             Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Dr. Charles Stanley is stepping down as senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. The 87-year-old becomes Pastor Emeritus at First Baptist.  Dr. Anthony Joyce will take over as senior pastor.  Dr Stanley said he initially resisted God’s call to pastor First Baptist. “But when God asks us to do something uncomfortable, it’s usually because He wants to do something remarkable…” https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/september/im-going-to-obey-god-charles-stanley-steps-down-as-senior-pastor-of-first-baptist-church-atlanta

 

Haven’t completed the 2020 US Census?

Drive through and complete your Census on the spot.

Thursday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at North Forsyth High School

(Enter off Shattalon Drive)

Saturday, Sept.19, from 10 a.m.to noon at Enterprise Center on  S. MLK Dive

https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

 

New this morning: The Big Ten Conference are moving forward with an eight-game football season beginning on Oct. 24…  CNN

 

Dolls on Mission is hosting an in-person WORKSHOP this Saturday, Sept 19 from 9am to 1pm at River Oaks Community Church, in Clemmons. Registration is requested by emailing Leslie Van Noy leslie4him@yahoo.com.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED.  NOTE: Dolls on Mission is our Ministry of the Month for September!

 

 

Previous PostView YOUR Sample Ballot
