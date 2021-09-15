Search
Wednesday News, September 15, 2021   

Verne Hill Sep 15, 2021   

Allergy Alert: ‘Tree and Weed Pollen’ in the HIGH range for Wednesday                                https://forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

 Reminder: Fall begins ONE week from today (Sept 22)

 

“I pray, I obey” David Yonggi Cho, pastor of the world’s largest Pentecostal megachurch in Seoul, South Korea, passed away Tuesday morning. Pastor Cho was 85.

At the time of his death, Cho had been receiving medical treatment for a brain hemorrhage he suffered from in 2020.  Cho was born in 1936 to a Buddhist family and lived during the Korean War. He converted to Christianity at 17 when doctors told him he would die from a serious case of tuberculosis. Cho credits God for his “miraculous” recovery from the disease.

BTW: South Korea has one of the world’s most robust Christian communities, and megachurches grew in popularity in the years following the Korean war.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/september/pastor-yonggi-cho-founder-of-worlds-largest-megachurch-dies-at-85

 

Update: Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem will be CLOSED longer than originally expected due to a water main break.

UPDATE: A contractor continues work on the 24-inch water transmission line.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695

https://journalnow.com/news/local/bethabara-road-in-winston-salem-to-be-closed-longer-than-expected

 

JOB FAIR on Thursday.  The ‘Career Center of the Southeast’ will host a job fair this Thursday (SEPT 16).  Greensboro Coliseum, Terrace Building from 10am – 2pm.

Over 500 jobs up for grabs in Greensboro and the surrounding area.

https://southeastcareercenter.com/career-fairs/

 

Food Recall. Little Debbie Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites (Sandwich Cookies)

REASON: ‘undeclared pecans’. Best-by dates of Dec 24, 2021 and Dec 25, 2021.

They were distributed through retail stores across 3 states including North Carolina.

https://www.eatthis.com/news-food-recalls-september-12-2021/?utm

 

UNC-G is adjusting this year’s homecoming plans.

This year’s events will be for ‘students only’.  None of the festivities are canceled, but organizers said they want to avoid creating a large crowd, as the Covid (delta variant) spreads. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/uncg-makes-changes-to-homecoming-festivities/

 

6am to 9pm:  Starting today, Harris Teeter stores have ‘new limited shopping hours’.

https://www.harristeeter.com/harris-teeter-response-to-covid-19

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links about vaccination sites on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

 

At the Box Office: The Kendrick brothers’ documentary “Show Me the Father”

in the Top 10 (#9) after its first weekend in theatres.   https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2021W37/

 

 

 

 

 

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) is suspending more than a dozen nighttime routes as it continues to experience a serious shortage of bus drivers.

The temporary suspension begins this Sunday, Sept. 19 at 7pm.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-north-carolina-bus-driver-shortage/37576991

 

A Federal Court has granted all New York Medical Professionals a ‘temporary restraining order’ from the state’s current Covid vaccine mandate.

The state of New York has until Sept. 22, to respond to the judge’s order.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/september/this-is-america-not-red-china-17-medical-workers-sue-ny-state-over-vaccine-mandate

 

Gavin will keep his elected position. California Governor Gavin Newsom will keep his job after defeating an effort to remove him from office in a rare ‘recall election’ on Tuesday.  Nearly 66% of voters opposed the recall and 34% supported it.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/september/california-recall-results-will-newsom-survive-the-challenge-as-voting-wraps-up-tonight

