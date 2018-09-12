Wednesday News, September 12, 2018

WBFJ News Wednesday, September 12, 2018

16 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair.

Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th (11:59pm)

Hurricane Florence remains a powerful Category 4 storm and is predicted to make landfall around the Wilmington area late Thursday or early Friday morning…

What effect will Hurricane Florence have on the Piedmont Triad?

Well, the million dollar question. It really depends on the track (or path) of the storm.

-The National Weather Service calling for “Tropical Storm conditions” starting later on Thursday and lasting into Saturday. “Tropical Storm conditions” may include a combination of ‘heavy rainfall, gusty winds and flooding plus the threat of extended power outages’.

Critical need for blood donors as Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas

Area Blood Drives this week…

(Thursday, Sept 13) Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm til 7pm

(Friday Sept 14) East Forsyth High School = 8:30am til 2pm

Winston Salem Blood Donation Center at 650 Coliseum Drive in Winston Salem.

Note: Now thru Sept 30, donate blood and get a FREE haircut coupon from Sport Clips via email!

Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability. Walk-ins are welcome

Find a donation location: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Blood donation requirements:

-Donors must be at least 16 years old.

All 16-year-olds must have a signed parental consent form to donate.

-Donors must weigh at least 120 pounds.

-Donors must bring an officially issued photo ID (like a driver’s license)

Please make and keep donation appointments to ensure local patients have the blood products they need. Lives depend on all of us working together !

Hurricane Florence has prompted area high schools to re-schedule their football games

Several High School Football Games happening TONIGHT (WED)

North Davidson at East Davidson, moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

High Point Christian at McMichael, moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bishop McGuinness at Atkins, moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Reagan at Page, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Northeast Guilford at Ragsdale, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Andrews at High Point Central, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Western Guilford at Grimsley, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Southeast Guilford at Dudley, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Smith at Eastern Guilford, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

*(Thursday) Northwest Guilford at Southwest Guilford, moved to 7 p.m. Thurs.

Source: The Greensboro News & Record

NOTE: FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy will air (TONIGHT) Sept. 12 at 11pm…

Colleges and Universities altering their schedules due to Florence…

-UNCG: No classes after Noon today

-UNC-Charlotte and App State no classes after 5pm today

-Salem College will be closed from 8am Thursday to noon Sunday www.salem.edu/weather

-Winston-Salem State University has canceled classes + student activities Thursday through Saturday, according to the university’s website.

*Update: Wake Forest University (as of now) will remain open and under normal operations through the weekend. No matter what, the University will keep residence halls and dining services open during any potential cancellations.

Local groups ready to help at home and down East…

*The Greensboro Fire Department has crews on standby to be deployed to other parts of the state in the aftermath of Florence.

*Close to a dozen individuals from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are currently in Goldsboro ready to assist those in need through a mobile medical support shelter.

*FEMA will be using the Joel Coliseum as an official evacuation center starting Wednesday evening, according to officials with Wake Forest University.

Every major airline offering FREE ‘change waivers’ ahead of Florence…

U-Haul Companies across the Carolinas and Virginia are offering 30 days of free self-storage at 94 facilities in advance of Hurricane Florence

Contact the nearest participating U-Haul store for details….

Website: uhaul.com Inquires: 1-800-GO-UHAUL® (1-800-468-4285)

Charlotte Motor Speedway welcomes evacuees fleeing Hurricane Florence

The speedway has opened its Rock City Campground for evacuees heading inland. Accommodations will be available as long as possible. Evacuees will have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property. Just ‘check in’ at the Resort office, which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway. After-hour arrivals should call the speedway’s Guest Services department at 704-507-5612.

“We look forward to welcoming anyone who needs a place to stop and to showing them the hospitality they deserve as we ride out this storm together.”

– Greg Walter, executive vice president of Charlotte Motor Speedway

Tips: Wind-proofing your deck or patio furniture

There is also nothing more annoying than chasing your patio furniture across the lawn or down the block. Some practical / helpful tips include:

Stack Your Chairs

Staking down your outdoor stuff

Bungee Cords and nylon cords

(Unique) Museum or Earthquake Gel?

(Optional?) Bring the Patio Furniture Indoors

https://learn.livingdirect.com/wind-proof-patio-furniture/

What if you could get a chair that’s perfectly designed to fit your derriere?

Standing desks are all the rage. But you can’t stand up forever. Right…

Fueled by the ‘gaming’ world for better seating, Ikea is teaming up with a 3D printing medical company to meet a growing need – the perfect, custom seat.

You will soon be able to visit your local Ikea location, sit down on a machine that takes a scan of your behind, and buy a ergonomic seat cushion… well… that fits YOUR ‘tushie’.

The real driving force behind this 3-D offering is for gamers, who tend to be glued to their chairs for hours at a time. BUT, you’ll have to wait for your one -of-a –kind comfy seat…

*The 3D printed “Ubik” gaming chair will be available for a limited time starting in 2020.

https://www.3ders.org/articles/20180911-ikea-is-using-3d-printing-to-design-ergonomic-chair-the-ubik-for-gamers.html